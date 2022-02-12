RVelectricity – Quartzsite remote seminar Part 2: Surge protectors

Dear Readers,

As promised, here’s Part 2 of my remote RVelectricity seminars from the Quartzsite RV Show a couple of weeks ago. (If you missed Part 1 regarding updating your RV to lithium batteries, you can watch it here.) This time the topic is surge protectors. And once again, Tony Barthel provided the transporter landing pad and geek technology so that I could remain home in my Funkworks Lab Studio in Maryland, while he braved the elements (and poor WiFi) of Quartzsite.

But through the miracle of a high-speed cellular connection and a new MacBook M1 Pro, Tony was able to host my seminar on surge protectors for you.

Why you need a surge protector!

When I first started camping in the ’60s there was no electricity required for camping. The only things electric in my parent’s Cox pop-up camper were the batteries in a portable AM radio that I used to listen to the first Lunar Landing while we were camping in Canada, and I was building an Estes model rocket on the camper’s dining table. Read about my trip to the moon HERE.

But now most of us take our entire world with us while camping, and most everything is by electricity. And every RV now has some sort of electrical system with a lot of expensive electronics.

A voltage spike or surge can not only destroy much of your RV electrical system and electronics, it can wreck your camping plans for the rest of the season. That’s because there’s a huge backlog of unavailable repair parts. So unless you’re proactive and protect your RV electrical system from harm, you could could lose an entire year in camping memories.

Beam me up, Tony…

Watch the video below that not only includes my PowerPoint presentation on how surge protectors work, but also Tony Barthel asks the questions that you, the readers, want answered.

Hey, Mikey likes it…

I really enjoy doing these remote seminars, so if you like the format of these remote video seminars I’ll try to do more of them this summer. While I’m still planning to do as many live seminars as possible, adding Zoom video remotes will expand my training opportunities. So stand by for my RVelectricity remote seminars whenever possible.

It’s video time!

Watch the video HERE or click on the screenshot below. And let me know if you have any questions about surge protectors by leaving a comment below.

Let’s play safe out there….

Send your questions to me at my new RVelectricity forum here.

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 50+ years in the industry. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

For information on how to support RVelectricity and No~Shock~Zone articles, seminars and videos, please click the I Like Mike Campaign.

