RVelectricity™ – A video discussion about upgrading your RV to lithium batteries

As promised, Tony Barthel from RVtravel.com and Stressless Camping was able to upload our lithium battery virtual seminar from the Quartzsite show last week while he was sitting in a Starbucks cafe that had WiFi access.

So, after a whole lotta cappuccinos, here we are in a 40-minute video discussion about what you should know before upgrading your RV to lithium batteries. I’ve learned a lot about lithium battery upgrades and charging over the last year, so now is a great opportunity for you to learn the basics.

I’ve linked this video to start where I actually begin my RVelectricity seminar and PowerPoint slides. But you can jump back to the beginning if you would like to see all the fun and frivolity of Tony and me testing his cellular connection in Quartzsite for the first 15 minutes. Hey, we test because we care!

Next week I’ll post our second Quartzsite virtual discussion on surge protector types. So stay tuned for that really interesting video discussion.

To watch the 40-minute lithium battery video, just click on the picture below or HERE. And if you have any general or specific questions about lithium battery upgrades, please post them in the comments below or at my RVelectricity forum here.

Let’s play safe out there….

Send your questions to me at my new RVelectricity forum here.

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 50+ years in the industry. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

