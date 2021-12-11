RVelectricity™ – Get ready for my RVelectricity™ MasterClass seminars

Good morning, Mike,

I’m really interested in attending your February RVelectricity event in Seattle, but I can’t find where to sign up for the seminars. Can you share? Thank you in advance. –Jeff S.

Just the facts, Ma’am/Sir…

Here are the basics of how this works. At most of the venues in 2022, I’ll be doing a 3-part series on RV electricity basics. Each individual seminar will be 60 to 75 minutes long, plus a 15-minute Q&A session.

This isn’t just me droning on and on about electricity. I bring all sorts of visual demonstrations that I show hands-on with an overhead camera on a big video screen. That way you get to see exactly what I’m doing or measuring and exactly how I’m doing it.

Days of Future Past… (Thanks, Moody Blues)

For some of the shows I may be doing Part 1 and Part 2 on the same day (morning and afternoon classes), with Part 3 the next day.

However, much of the time this would likely be Part 1 on Day 1, Part 2 on Day 2, and Part 3 on Day 3. But my exact schedule will depend on the venue availability of the event planners. For example, last year one of my seminar Q&A sessions was cut short by an Instant Pot demonstration coming on immediately after me. I know that’s popular, but my seminar attendees weren’t happy about that.

Do your RVelectricity seminars get crowded?

Well, nearly all of my seminars have been SRO (Standing Room Only) with up to 325 RVers at a time. However, there have been times in the past where the room filled up quickly and we had to turn away a hundred of more RVers who wanted to attend. That’s because up to this point they’ve been general admission seminars with first-come, first-served seating, and I’m not in control of that.

But I’ve been fighting to get the largest room possible so nobody is disappointed again. I hate turning away people who want to learn about electricity.

Can I pre-register?

I’m not sure, but I don’t think so. My RVelectricity™ Master Classes have generally been included as part of the show or rally admission, and I don’t do any of that. However, as soon as I know something I’ll post it in RV Travel and my RVelectricity groups. We may have to start limiting class size depending on the venue size.

Do I need a certain level of electrical knowledge to attend?

No, you do not. In fact, I’ve been teaching stratified-level technology classes for more than 25 years in nearly 1,000 seminars, at last count. I’ve carefully designed the content so that everyone from a beginner to an RV technician to an Electrical Engineer can gain knowledge.

Plus, I get to blow up a few things (like Flash) on stage, so there’s something for everyone…

Will any of these seminars be offered online?

That’s a big maybe. I’ve already done a few 101-level seminars online that are available on my RVelectricity YouTube Channel. And I now have the technology to stream live seminars in 2022 to the world, or simply record them for later viewing.

Also, it would be simple for me to re-record them in my Funkworks™ Video Lab and post them on my RVelectricity YouTube channel. I’ll keep you all informed about that possibility as we move into 2022. It’s all a work in progress, right now…

What about the RVTI Technician Classes?

I’ve asked each of the venues to allow me time in the evening to teach 2 or 3 Level-3 RVTI Classes for RV technician CEU (Continuing Education Units).

But you’ll have to be a Certified RV Technician to attend one of these evening classes. Sorry, but these are closed to the public, so consumers won’t be allowed to attend these RVTI CEU classes.

However, I’m considering offering a monthly advanced electricity online class for the public that would have much of my RVTI Level-3 content. Let me know if you might be interested as I get all the other details worked out.

What’s the seminar content like?

Here’s what I have planned so far for the entire series. This list could change at any time, but I’ll try to update the syllabus as we get closer to the seminar dates.

RVelectricity™: Day-1 / Campground Power & Surge Protectors

How to test campground pedestal power (meter usage)

Why do shore power cords overheat and melt down?

Surge Protector types and why you need them

Dogbone adapters and how to use them

Available power at campgrounds and how to plan manual load shedding

Can I use a Hughes Autoformer in a campground (big NEC update)?

RVelectricity™: Day-2 / Inverters, Batteries and Solar Power

Inverter types and sizes (modified vs pure sine wave)

Lithium vs. FLA vs. AGM battery pros and cons

Lithium battery upgrades: What do you need before you switch to lithium?

Solar panel types and controllers for RVs

Portable solar power stations (Jackery demonstration)

How much solar and battery power do you need for boondocking?

12-volt DC refrigerator battery usage vs. 120-volt AC residential refrigerators

Can I run my air conditioner from a battery using a SoftStartRV controller?

RVelectricity ™: Day-3 / Generator types and RV Hot-Skin Voltages

Generator types and noise levels

Generator and RV grounding and bonding

Does my generator or RV need a grounding rod while boondocking?

Electrical theory of why hot-skin voltages occur

GFCI theory and tripping diagnostics

How to troubleshoot and repair hot-skin voltage conditions

Advanced technologies (fuel cells)

For an updated list of seminar dates, please click HERE.

Let’s play (and study) safe out there….

Send your questions to me at my new RVelectricity forum here.

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 50+ years in the industry. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.



You don’t want to miss Mike’s webcasts on his YouTube channel.



For information on how to support RVelectricity and No~Shock~Zone articles, seminars and videos, please click the I Like Mike Campaign

