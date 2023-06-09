RV front cap and insert molding inspection

In this video, we’ll be doing a front cap and insert molding inspection on a 2019 Grand Design Momentum RV. This inspection will help you no matter what manufacturer, brand, model, year or type of RV you own.

We’ll be looking for any signs of water damage, leaks, or other issues with the exterior of the RV. This inspection will help us identify what needs to be tightened up, resealed or even replaced to ensure the RV is watertight.

After watching this video, you’ll be able to perform a front cap and insert molding inspection on your own RV!

Please be careful when looking on the roof or working on a ladder, and please make sure that you don’t attempt any repairs beyond your skill level. If you have any questions or pictures, please share them with me so I can assist you.

