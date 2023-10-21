Saturday, October 21, 2023

RV front cap wrinkles: Causes and prevention

By Dustin Simpson
RV service workers work on a RV front cap replacement

Join Dave and me as we explain more about RV front caps becoming wrinkled. In this video, we’ll show you one of the causes. If you’re experiencing wrinkles on your RV front cap, then you may need to replace it. This procedure is labor intensive. Watch this video to learn what can cause wrinkles so you can do some preventive maintenance.

Our mission is to help you maintain what you have so you don’t have to buy a new one or spend tons of money repairing yours. Be sure to regularly inspect and maintain your RV! By doing so, you’ll prolong the life of your RV and enjoy your future trips to the fullest!

DIY product links for RV front caps:

Dustin Simpson
Dustin Simpsonhttps://calrvspecialists.com/
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner. I have even been deemed an RV Expert by the California court system, working on behalf of the customers, dealers, and manufacturers. My repair facility has been servicing customers at the same location since 2003. What sets us apart from the dealerships is we are here to fix and maintain what you have, and not sell you a new one. Whether you own a million-dollar unit or an entry level, my message to you will be the same, it needs to be maintained.
