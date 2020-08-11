RV fueling etiquette at the truck stop

By Jim Twamley

We RVers often use truck stops for refueling because they are designed for large rigs and it seems that RVs are getting larger every year. Did you know that there is a proper way to use a truck stop refueling station?

When you are finished filling up your tanks and washing your windows, you should pull your rig forward enough to allow the truck or RV behind you to pull in and begin refueling.

Once you pull forward, then you can go into the truck stop store pick up a soda and pay the cashier for the hundreds of dollars worth of fuel you just pumped.

This simple courtesy will go a long way in helping with RVer/trucker relations.

