Is the RV industry blowing hot air about big RV shipments?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Every month, the RV Industry Association (RVIA) produces a report showing just how many new RVs have rolled off the production lines. For the last number of months, the RV industry hype on production statistics has been shouted from the rooftops. The most recent report posted was for August 2021 production numbers. Here’s RVIA’s president, Craig Kirby: “The RV industry set a new monthly shipment record for ten straight months as RV manufacturers and suppliers work together to meet the sustained demand from RV consumers.” By the association’s reckoning, the number of new RVs rolling out this past August beat that same month’s production in 2020 by nearly 34%.

But a closer look at the numbers, and comparing them to another set of industry statistics, shows that RVIA’s rooster-crowing may be more hype than reality. To be sure, there has been a greater demand for RVs than in prior history. But analyzing the numbers seems to indicate that industry may not be the golden-egg layer it claims to be. Those eggs may actually turn out to be duds, potentially leaving RV builders in a precarious financial position. It appears to be a matter of RV industry hype versus reality.

Another set of numbers

There’s another, far less widely circulated set of statistics that folks should be scrutinizing. In fact, if we were stock market investors, we’d be real careful to look at these. A small industry group, Statistical Surveys, based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, has for decades crunched numbers for the recreation industry. Included among their customers are RV production and sales concerns. Every month, Statistical Surveys does its own pertinent analysis and produces a report. What’s the report show?

Statistical Surveys’ report to the RV industry shows numbers of recreational vehicles registered. That is, buy a new RV, and the owner – if they want to use the rig – marches down to their state DMV office and registers that RV. It’s really the only practical way to determine exactly how many of those newly minted RVs are actually being sold – not just marching out of a plant and being parked on a dealer lot.

Comparing the statistics of RVIA’s monthly “wholesale shipment summary” to Statistical Surveys’ “retail registrations recorded” provides a real eye-opener. It also sets up an interesting set of questions, which we’ll come to in a minute.

Here are the comparisons

To simplify matters, we’ve built graphs to compare the most recent six months’ worth of data from 2021 to those same six months of 2020. In fairness, we’ve also had to adjust the numbers provided by both the RVIA and Statistical Surveys. That’s because while the two numbers-providers hold some RV categories in common, there are others they don’t. In common, both report on these: Among towables, travel trailers, fifth wheels, pop-up (“folding”) trailers. And among motorhomes, Class A, Class B, and Class C units. RVIA also reports on truck campers, where Statistical Surveys does not. Finally, Statistical Surveys reports include numbers for park models, which the RVIA does not. So we’ve eliminated both park models and truck campers from our comparisons. Now to the nitty-gritty.

2020’s graph for six months of RV production versus actual end-user sales (based on registrations) shows a modest, yet pretty healthy, volume of both production and retail sales. In March 2020, industry ramped up production to account for seasonal sales. As the months rolled out, consumers came in and bought those units, and in July and August, bought tens of thousands more of the units than were built in the same month. So far so good.

Come 2021, industry was raring to go. In March, they produced nearly 50% more rigs than they had in March of 2020. And there were customers, to be sure. Actual retail sales comparing March 2020 to 2021 showed an upsurge of sales of better than 40%. But as the months of this year rolled along, RV industry hype, it seems, didn’t live up to expectations. While industry continued to knock out RVs at a record pace, consumers weren’t sharing the enthusiasm. Maybe manufacturers “cottoned on” because by July and August, the production faucet was turned way down.

Putting the numbers together a real “eye-opener”

The real eye-opener is when we combine those six months’ worth of figures. Comparing the aggregate totals of March through August for both years seems to reveal the real RV industry hype. While consumers kept up with manufacturer production in 2020, this year industry looks to be on a giddy runaway. Production has overshot true demand by nearly 50%. And while there could be an argument made to “get it while you can in this time of product shortages,” to the common man, the overproduction looks like it could leave the industry in a bind.

Another statistical voice chimes in

That consumer demand has not just hit a static point but appears to be waning shows up in information from yet a third purveyor of RV industry statistics. Another industry number-cruncher, Black Book, compiles data on wholesale RV market trends. Their most recent analysis of the used RV market is summed up by Eric Lawrence, the outfit’s principal analyst in specialty markets. “For the first time in several months, one of the RV market segments has declined in value: motorhomes dropped seven percent, falling for the first time since February.”

What about the towable side of the used RV industry? Lawrence continues. “While towables once again increased, it was by under one percent, their smallest gain since last November.” And the million dollar question? “Is increased new production helping supply finally catch up with demand, or is this just normal market fluctuation?” He leaves that question unanswered.

The next few months should answer that question. But with industry well-exposed with a lot of unsold stock on hand, it certainly doesn’t seem to bode well for the production line worker. However, it does raise other questions. For months, industry-types have been screaming that dealers just didn’t have enough RVs to sell. Was that RV industry hype? Many of our readers seemed to think so. RVtravel.com received plenty of comments from readers who said that when they drove past RV sales lots, there seemed to be plenty of units on the line-up.

RVs – somewhere in the pipeline

Or could there be another factor in play? Again, the RV manufacturers have been crying about parts availability: roof vents, air conditioners, furniture. If it goes in or on an RV, it seems that a lot of those components just aren’t available. Our question to the industry was: Do you count your RVs as “shipped” when they roll off the production line, possibly sitting in a back lot waiting for parts? Or do “shipped” units count only when they head to the dealer?

RVIA’s Monika Geraci, the official association spokesman, says it’s the latter. “Once it leaves the factory en route or arrived at the dealership” is when a rig is counted as a wholesale “shipment.” That being the case, perhaps RV manufacturers shrugged their supply problems off on dealers, expecting them to hold unsellable RVs until parts could finally be rounded up.

RV industry hype aside, “The numbers don’t lie.” There seem to be a lot more RVs somewhere in the pipeline that haven’t been sold. Used RV prices look to be static, or heading down. The summer travel season is behind us. Will the high prices for RVs come down in response? Even if they do, would you be willing to gamble on the quality of a new, fresh-off-the-production-line RV? We’d love to hear your comments. Drop us a line using the form below. Please fill out this form to tell me your experience. And please type “RV hype” in the subject line!

