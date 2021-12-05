RV Industry “Power Breakfast” has some interesting insights for RVers

Every year, about 1,000 movers and shakers in the RV manufacturing industry gather in a massive meeting hall at the RV/MH Hall of Fame in Elkhart, Indiana, for the RV Industry “Power Breakfast.”

After consuming massive amounts of scrambled eggs, bacon, and enough coffee to fill 50 RV black water tanks, the group listens to presentations from Northern Indiana politicians, campground leaders, and economists.

It’s truly an industry lovefest, usually capped by a panel discussion with the “Big 3” CEOs from Forest River, Winnebago and Thor. All forks are silenced when Mike Happe (Winnebago), Bob Martin (Thor), and Pete Liegl (Forest River) take the stage.

Usually, RVers would be bored to tears by the “inside RV manufacturing” talk and all the back-slapping and high fives. But this certainly isn’t a normal year by anyone’s standards.

We thought it would be worthwhile to point you in the direction of a story in RV Business Magazine and on the rvbusiness.com website concerning the RV Industry Power Breakfast. It should be noted that RV Business is one of the sponsors/organizers of the event. The story is a fascinating look behind the curtain into the mindsets of those building your recreational vehicles.

You can read about what worries the “Big Three,” as well as what they are excited about as they talk about future innovations.

It’s a good read. You can take a look here.

