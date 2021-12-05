Saturday, December 4, 2021

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeNews
News

RV Industry “Power Breakfast” has some interesting insights for RVers

By Mike Gast
0

Every year, about 1,000 movers and shakers in the RV manufacturing industry gather in a massive meeting hall at the RV/MH Hall of Fame in Elkhart, Indiana, for the RV Industry “Power Breakfast.”

After consuming massive amounts of scrambled eggs, bacon, and enough coffee to fill 50 RV black water tanks, the group listens to presentations from Northern Indiana politicians, campground leaders, and economists.

It’s truly an industry lovefest, usually capped by a panel discussion with the “Big 3” CEOs from Forest River, Winnebago and Thor. All forks are silenced when Mike Happe (Winnebago), Bob Martin (Thor), and Pete Liegl (Forest River) take the stage.

Usually, RVers would be bored to tears by the “inside RV manufacturing” talk and all the back-slapping and high fives. But this certainly isn’t a normal year by anyone’s standards.

We thought it would be worthwhile to point you in the direction of a story in RV Business Magazine and on the rvbusiness.com website concerning the RV Industry Power Breakfast. It should be noted that RV Business is one of the sponsors/organizers of the event. The story is a fascinating look behind the curtain into the mindsets of those building your recreational vehicles.

You can read about what worries the “Big Three,” as well as what they are excited about as they talk about future innovations.

It’s a good read. You can take a look here.

##RVT1029b

Previous articleRV dealers aren’t happy with manufacturer relationships – They’re trying to improve, manufacturers apparently are not

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.