RV inspector picks the best 4-season trailers for year-round fun

Most travel trailers are good for 3 seasons, at best, but can’t stand the freezing cold of winters without pipes cracking and other disasters. But there are some. If you are looking for a trailer that will supply year-round fun, no matter what the temperature, Duane, a certified RV inspector at RV Inspection and Care, is sharing his picks of the best 4-season trailers. As Duane looks at RVs of all kinds for his job, he brings a good depth of knowledge and experience with him to these choices.

Duane begins by explaining what “4-season” means, exactly, as there are no set standards in the RV industry for it. Likewise, consumers need to be aware that the definition of “4-season RV” can vary widely from one brand to the next.

Despite the lack of RV industry regulation, Duane says that there are things that SHOULD be included in any RV labeled as “4-season.”

Four components of the best 4-season trailers

Better insulation: The higher the R-value (a measure of thermal resistance), the better. Look for RVs insulated with ridged foam as opposed to fiberglass. And make sure the trailer is insulated in the ceiling and floor in addition to the walls. Sealed or shielded underbelly: In order to protect pipes, water, and waste tanks, you do not want the under areas of your RV exposed in cold weather. Even better would be an RV with heat vents to this area to prevent tanks and pipes from freezing, or one that comes with tank heater pads. But, at a minimum, looked for a sealed underbelly. Double-paned windows: These are invaluable to prevent heat loss in cold weather, and they also help keep you cooler in hot weather. Strong furnace and A/C system: These components need to be high quality in order to keep you comfortable in temperature extremes. High BTUs is important, but it is even better if you have a ducted system that spreads the air through the rig.

Duane’s picks for the best 4-season trailer brands

Our host begins with the disclaimer that you are not going to find these features in entry-level trailers. They might have one or two, but they won’t have all of them, so consider upping your budget if four season travel is important to you.

While they may cost more, in general, 4-season trailers are constructed better from better quality materials than your average RV. And the brands on Duane’s list are all brands that he feels build good quality products.

Oliver: Oliver makes luxury fiberglass 4-season trailers. They have a loyal following and fabulous customer service rating. But they are pricey. Northwoods and Outdoors RV: Duane included these two brands together as they are made by the same company, and both brands build true 4-season trailers. Lance: Duane says that, in general, Lance builds better quality trailers than most of its competitors. Add in the optional 4-season upgrade package, and they are hard to beat. Grand Design: Duane recommends the Reflection travel trailer with the Arctic package upgrade.

