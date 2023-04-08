To avoid a nightmare or save your life, consider ‘fly-out’ insurance

RV travel is all about having fun and relaxing on the road while exploring new destinations and immersing yourself in nature. Worrying about a possible medical emergency while traveling takes some of the enjoyment out of it. However, there are ways to prepare for the unexpected while on the road. One often-overlooked aspect of RV travel planning is fly-out insurance. We’ll explore the importance of fly-out insurance, its costs, and some popular providers to help you make an informed decision.

The importance of fly-out insurance

While RVing allows you to travel at your own pace and enjoy the journey, accidents and emergencies can occur. Fly-out insurance, also known as aeromedical evacuation insurance, provides coverage for emergency transportation to a hospital or medical facility in case of a severe illness or injury. The cost of an aeromedical flight can range from $30,000 to $180,000, depending on the distance, location, and level of medical support needed.

Considering the significant costs associated with emergency medical flights, having fly-out insurance can save you from financial ruin and ensure you receive the best medical care possible in a time-sensitive situation.

Popular fly-out insurance providers

Several companies offer fly-out insurance to cater to the needs of RV travelers. Here are five well-known providers in the industry:

AirMed is a major provider of air medical transportation services that offers several membership plans to suit the needs of travelers. Their plans include domestic, international, and short-term options.

Medjet is another popular provider of fly-out insurance. Their annual insurance cost is $595 for international coverage and $345 for domestic conterminous 48-state coverage. They offer comprehensive plans that provide medical transport to the hospital of your choice.

PHI Air Medical: PHI Air Medical is a leading provider of air ambulance services, offering a membership program called “PHI Cares” that covers emergency air medical transportation for members.

REACH Air Medical Services: REACH is a prominent air ambulance provider that offers membership programs under its “AirMedCare Network” plan. This plan provides coverage for emergency air medical transport within their service areas.

Life Flight: Life Flight is an emergency medical helicopter service that operates throughout the Pacific Northwest and offers membership programs covering the cost of their air ambulance services during a medical emergency.

Investing in fly-out insurance is wise for RV travelers who want to prepare for the unexpected. With the high cost of emergency medical flights, having insurance coverage can save you from financial burdens and provide peace of mind during your travels. This is particularly critical when traveling in remote national forests and places like Alaska, where an air ambulance flight is often the only alternative.

Before purchasing a policy, research each provider, compare their plans, and choose one that best fits your travel needs and budget. Additionally, check if your current health insurance policy offers any coverage for emergency medical transport to avoid paying for unnecessary services.

