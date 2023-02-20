RV lighting: Get it right!

On the first night in a new RV, most RVers will be in for a few surprises. They’ll probably find that some of the RV’s interior lights are too sharp, too dim, in the wrong spots, too yellow or hot or sickly blue. The lights may highlight the wrong things while leaving work areas, such as the sink or stove, in the shadows. Sound familiar?

The lights may work only when the RV is plugged into 120V power, or they may suck your 12-volt batteries dry. Harsh overhead lights are fine on cleaning day but are too harsh for dining, visiting, and TV watching. Is the bed lighting in the right spot for reading? Are the light switches easy to find and quiet to use?

When you’re concerned about cost and energy savings but also about brightness, color quality and eye fatigue in work areas, see a good RV lighting supply store. A qualified RV electrician can do the rest.

Here are some tips to improve interior RV lighting:

Update an older RV with new, cooler, more energy-saving LED fixtures. They are available now for almost every interior lighting need from bathrooms to RV basements.

When replacing bulbs in hard-to-reach spots, buy the best/longest-lasting (sometimes the most expensive) bulbs available so you don’t have to replace them so often.

Beware of high-fashion light fixtures with odd-shaped designer bulbs. When they burn out, matching replacements may be hard to find, especially while traveling.

Rechargeable lanterns are campy. They’re portable for use indoors and out and they are reliable backups to have on hand.

Consider lighting as a decorator aid to, say, highlight wall art or back-light a shelf or provide indirect lighting.

Motion-activated lights are a good security measure outside. Inside the RV they’re a safety-plus and handy for nighttime bathroom visits.

Plug an inexpensive, LED nightlight into a 110V outlet so you’ll know at once if your shore power goes out. (We love this nightlight!)

Mount wall clips in several spots around the RV to hold flashlights. They’ll be easy to grab in emergencies.

Does the family forget to turn off the lights? Programmable lights can help.

Novelty glow sticks cost very little and kids can use them safely.

When choosing new light fixtures, keep durability and cleanability in mind. Flimsy shades are easily damaged. Glass and brittle plastic shades shatter. Fabric lampshades attract soil. Replacements for odd-size designer shades may be impossible to find.

When stocking spare bulbs, note that some need special handling. Just a touch of the natural oils on your fingers on a halogen bulb can create a heat sink that could cause it to burn out the minute it’s lit. Fluorescent bulbs should be disposed of in accordance with community standards. They can contain hazardous materials.

Keep it simple. Save storage space by outfitting the RV with as many same-bulb lamps as possible. You’ll have to carry fewer spares.

Do you have any other lighting tips? Share them in the comments below, please.

##RVDT2061