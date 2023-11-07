RV maintenance mistakes: Removing decals!

By Cheri Sicard

In the video below, the Jaunt Junkies, Jesse and Kara, want to save others from making the RV maintenance mistakes that they made on their 5th wheel.

The video shows a few mistakes they have made, but most of it covers the removal of the RV’s decals. Their rig was starting to show its age so they thought they would remove the stickers and wash and wax it. Not as easy as it sounds and not necessarily a good solution!

It was a shame because the decals on one side of the RV remained in good condition, but the ones on the opposite side showed serious signs of age and wear due to heat and sun exposure. And you can’t change decals on just one side of the RV and have it look normal, so both sides had to go.

The process began with a hair dryer to help peel off the old stickers, and the hope that the sun fading around them wasn’t excessive. Jesse reasoned that even excessive sun fading had to be better than what was there, so onward he plodded.

It wasn’t easy, as the decals were leaving behind a stubborn glue residue (see video).

Jesse worked harder but after 20 minutes the glue residue hadn’t budged. Next step—3M’s sticker and graphics remover.

This worked on small thin graphics but failed to remove the large ones.

Next, he read some advice that said to use a 3M graphic remover wheel made for a drill. Not wanting to damage the paint, Jesse set the drill to a low speed and gingerly gave it a try.

It seemed to work well—certainly far better than anything else he had tried. However, he used a third of the wheel removing just one sticker.

Beyond that, he ran into problems with the sun-damaged decals. On these, the paint underneath came off because it occurred only with the decals that had weathered because of heat exposure.

The video ends with Jesse stressing out over what to do. Since he had started, he did finish removing all the decals. But he was not originally intending to paint the rig, which was the expensive remedy he was looking at.

I am not sure what he ended up doing, but YouTube viewers offered lots of ideas (of varying quality) in the comments. If it were me, I agree with the commenter who said to head to Mexico for a far-lower-cost paint job. I live in Baja part-time and have had amazing paint and body work done for a fraction of what it would cost in the U.S. Plus, you get to vacation in your RV in Mexico at the same time.

What would you do in this situation?

