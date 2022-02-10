RV makers help Elkhart County achieve nation’s lowest unemployment rate

If you’re looking for a new job and are willing to relocate, Elkhart County, Indiana has a new career waiting for you.

The home of most of the recreational vehicle manufacturing in the world now officially can claim the nation’s lowest unemployment rate of 0.9%.

Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson received the news Tuesday night at the 2022 Accelerate Indiana Municipalities Legislative Dinner in Indianapolis. The new unemployment rate was calculated by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The new 0.9% unemployment rate is down 2.6% from December 2020.

While most of the county’s employment success can be credited to the booming RV manufacturing sector, Mayor Roberson said the Elkhart/Goshen area would be wise to start planning for more diversity in jobs and increased affordable housing.

“This booming work force needs diverse employment opportunities as well as affordable housing choice to become a part of the Elkhart community,” he said. “This information will be helpful to our team as we move forward on constructing initiatives to get more people to call Elkhart home.”