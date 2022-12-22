RV manufacturer said installing Wi-Fi booster would void warranty. What?!

Dear Dave,

I contacted Heartland about adding a Wi-Fi booster antenna to my RV and they said it would void my warranty. I would appreciate any installation suggestions. Thanks. —Bob, ’22 Heartland TR 251 BH

Dear Bob,

I believe this was just a typical “cover your behind” (just in case my mom is reading!) response. There are dozens of Wi-Fi boosters, extenders, and repeaters on the market with a variety of different installations. OK, yes, it might void your warranty if you installed an antenna on the roof and ran a screw through a 120-volt wire and shorted out the air conditioner—but that is a very long shot! Or if you installed it and did not seal around the fasteners and moisture got in and caused damage, that would not be covered by warranty.

Since you indicated you want to boost a Wi-Fi signal, I assume you are looking to enhance a signal from a campground, rest stop, or other free Wi-Fi location. Typically these locations have a very inexpensive modem or router in the main office and only extend out a few hundred feet. If you are just checking emails or reading the latest RV Travel newsletter, this is probably good enough. However, it will not be sufficient for you to download video content or “streaming.”

What is a Wi-Fi booster?

Did you know that Wi-Fi is a marketing word made up for the wireless internet signal and isn’t actually an acronym for anything? It is the wireless signal that comes from a main router and can be picked up by a computer or cell phone to search the World Wide Web (WWW). A booster picks up that signal and enhances it for a stronger reception. They are also called extenders or repeaters, but they all do the same thing.

There are permanently mounted boosters as well as portable versions. I have installed several of the Winegard versions starting with the Connect 2.0, which is a domed unit that has three antenna cards inside.

This model will receive an existing Wi-Fi signal and boost it to your computer, or can find a 4G cellular signal and provide internet service by purchasing a data plan if there is no Wi-Fi signal close.

The Winegard 360+ is an over-the-air antenna and with the Gateway can be used as a booster or 4G data plan as well.

Both of these are mounted permanently to the roof with four screws that I typically seal with self-leveling lap sealant. Another option is the Winegard Denali, which I have not installed yet. The Ranger antenna is mounted to the roof and the router/booster goes inside.

There are several free-standing boosters such as the popular Netgear models, Winegard’s Poplar, Aspen and Osprey, and the new TravlFi™ Journey XTR.

These would be placed somewhere inside the rig on a table or countertop and pick up the local signal and boost it. It also has 4G capabilities with data plans available.

