RV manufacturers set yet another shipment record in March

If you are one of those RV owners waiting for the bottom to fall out of the new RV sales market, you likely are going to have to wait a while longer.

The RV Industry Association just released its recreational vehicle factory shipment numbers for March, and they show that 64,454 RV units rolled out the big doors of manufacturing plants throughout the U.S. That’s an almost 19% increase in units shipped compared to March 2021.

So far year to date, RV shipments are up 15.5% compared to the same period last year, with 171,466 shipped so far in 2022.

It appears manufacturers are making progress in delivering more unsold rigs to dealer lots, while at the same time working to reduce billions of dollars’ worth of RV backorders.

Consumer interest in RV ownership doesn’t appear to be waning, despite higher costs for RVs, fuel, and campsites.

“Summer Is just around the corner and our RV manufacturers and suppliers have worked to ensure consumers have a variety of RVs to choose from on dealer lots,” said RV Industry Association President & CEO Craig Kirby. “More people than ever before are prioritizing their physical and mental wellbeing by living the active outdoor lifestyle that is synonymous with RVing.”

Towable RVs again led the pack, up 19.5% from March of last year with 58,902 units shipped. Motorhomes finished March with 5,552 units shipped, up 11.3%.

Park models weren’t as popular as traditional RVs, with 23.1% less shipped compared to March 2021, with just 379 units manufactured and shipped. Through March, park model shipments are down 14.8%.