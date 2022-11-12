What was your worst mechanical or driving mishap while RVing?

Your answers to this week’s question just might help another RVer avoid trouble. We want to know about your RV mishaps.

In other words, what was the worst mechanical or driving mishap you have ever experienced while RVing? Did you learn anything that might prevent others from having the same issue?

We have all made mistakes or all had things happen to us that can be valuable learning experiences.

Please share by filling out the form below. (Please DO NOT answer in the comments on this page.)

Please try to keep answers as short as possible (under 100 words is ideal). We’ll compile the most compelling answers and comments into a follow-up article.