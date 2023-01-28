Friday, January 27, 2023

Looking at office or work spaces in RVs. Do you have one?

By Randall Brink
RV workers need a dedicated mobile office space.

When you decide to live full-time in an RV and work from the road, one of the first considerations is, “Where in the RV can I work?”

Sure, you picture working in shorts, a T-shirt, sunglasses, and flip-flops from your Zero Gravity chair under the awning, your trusty notebook computer being all you need. Most of us road warriors have tried a variation on that idea and found it wanting for serious gainful work.

In my own case, I went overboard in the opposite direction, and while living aboard a large Class A diesel coach, thought I could bring aboard everything from a set of law books to Edward Gibbon’s The History of the Rise and Fall of the Roman Empire. I carried the unexpurgated Oxford English Dictionary, the works of Ernest Hemingway, John Steinbeck, and Kurt Vonnegut, not to mention years of The New Yorker and The New York Review of Books. Oh, and a printer. And a manual typewriter (just in case).

I removed probably more than a ton of office flotsam and jetsam when I sold the coach. I only had room for a MacBook in the new RV, so most everything had to be left behind, which begs the question: What do you really need in an office on the road? Where can you have an actual office space in your RV?

RV manufacturers are beginning to address this issue by designing dedicated office space into new coaches, travel trailers, and fifth wheels (like these). But what to do if you have to provide for your office in a standard-configured RV?

We decided to reach out to you to get your comments on how you’ve set up your RV workspace.

Please vote in today’s poll, then fill out the form beneath the poll. Submit a photo of your RV’s workspace and share with us a short description. Tell us if your RV came with the workspace, if you built or added it on, or if you just use a regular ol’ table for your “office.” We’ll share these photos later. (It’s okay if it’s messy. Nobody is judging!)

Send us a photo of your RV’s office/work space

Click or drag files to this area to upload. You can upload up to 3 files.

