Two RV park proposals near Albany, NY facing opposition

Proposals for two new RV parks along the shores of Great Sacandaga Lake northwest of Albany, New York are drawing criticism from neighbors and a closer look by the Adirondack Park Agency.

One of the proposals calls for the construction of a 300-site RV park in the town of Mayfield. The second would be for a 26-unit RV park in Broadalbin. The two campgrounds would be about seven miles apart on the southern end of the manmade lake.

Residents of both towns have hired attorneys and filed legal complaints against the RV park plans. Neighbors say they are concerned about increased noise, traffic, as well as damage to wildlife and water quality.

Mike and Lorraine Bogdan, developers of the 26-unit park, originally asked for permission to build a75-unit seasonal campground in 2020, complete with restrooms and an amphitheater. After neighbors complained, they resubmitted a plan for 25 RV sites and one rental cabin. Neighbors claim work already completed on the proposed site has flooded nearby property and turned the area into a swamp that has destroyed the soil and killed trees.

The larger 300-site park proposal was submitted by Lane and Jamie Winney and daughter Kalei Winney. The Winneys want to build a campground that would include a boat launch along with the large number of sites. A public hearing on their proposal in January drew several irate neighbors who submitted two dozen written statements. About six persons submitted statements in support of the park. The Winney family already owns and operates the Dun’ Loggin’ Campground in Northville, New York. Their new park proposal has received support from the Fulton Montgomery Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Fulton County Center for Regional Growth. The Winneys also received a $200,000 development grant from the Regional Economic Development Council.

