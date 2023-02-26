RV park tenants evicted after court ruling

News and Analysis

San Rafael R.V. Park moves to evict tenants in wake of Ninth Circuit Court decision

Nearly all residents of the R.V. Park of San Rafael, in California, received eviction notices in early February after the property owner, K&M Family Trust, lost a rent battle in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Donna L. Chessen, trustee of the K&M Family Trust, argued that the City of San Rafael misapplied its Mobilehome Rent Stabilization Ordinance (“MRSO”) to her property, the R.V. Park of San Rafael, representing an illegal “taking.” A three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit disagreed.

The court ruled that San Rafael’s MRSO ordinance had been on the books since 1991—fifteen years prior to Chessen’s purchase of the property.

The ruling is the culmination of legal processes that began when the City of San Rafael sued K&M Family Trust and its property manager, Harmony Communities, in 2021 for imposing rent increases in excess of the MRSO limits. In their affirmative defense, the RV park owner and management firm contended that as an RV park, the facility was not subject to the city’s MRSO; however, the circuit court pointed out that an earlier decision in California state court declared that the R.V. Park of San Rafael is subject to the city’s rent control ordinance. The park hosts a mix of older established mobile- and manufactured homes and recreational vehicles.

Immediately in the wake of the court ruling, residents reported receiving eviction notices that were served on tenants of the park. The eviction notice states that tenants have until Oct. 31, 2023, to vacate and remove their homes from the property (emphasis supplied), or be sued.

Alexander Vernimmen, 70, an 18-year resident of the park, was widely quoted in the local Marin County media. “Where can I go? How can I afford to move?” Vernimmen lives in a mobile home with his 96-year-old mother. The family’s only income is Social Security.

“They are preying on old disabled people and poor families with kids,” Vernimmen said.

The dispute dates back to 2021, when tenants received notice of rent increases that would raise the average monthly rent to $650. Residents complained to the city and officials declared that the increase was in violation of the city’s mobile home rent stabilization ordinance, which was implemented to ensure affordable housing.

The park management group stated that there were only recreational vehicles there and that they were exempt from a city rent control ordinance covering mobile or manufactured homes. The city disagreed, and even a cursory look at the dwellings there is enough to see the mix of mobile homes and RVs.

Under California state code, if an RV is used as a residence for nine or more continuous months at the same site, it is deemed a mobile home.

Harmony communities wrote that “the park has been operating at a loss for several years and has been fighting to keep this park open so no resident will have to move. The reality is the land is worth much more than operating an RV Park for affordable housing.”

According to a Marin County property tax report, the 1.26-acre park was built in 1952. The property is owned by K&M Family 1997 Trust, administered and controlled by Donna L. Chessen. The current assessed value of the property is listed at $2.92 million.

According to Genevieve Coyle, San Rafael’s assistant city attorney, the city agrees with the 9th Circuit Court ruling, and filed its action in Marin County Superior Court to enforce the city’s ordinance.

“We are aware of the eviction notices and are reviewing them,” Coyle said.

Harmony Communities has built a business around buying low-income RV and mobile home parks and raising rents in other California locations like San Leandro, which has no rent control ordinance. The company’s objective in these acquisitions is to bring the rent revenue up to market value. In 2020, residents of the Shady Lakes Mobile Home Park in Fresno filed a lawsuit against Harmony Communities alleging the company unfairly hiked rents and harassed tenants. They are still facing rent hikes amounting to close to 100 percent.

Harmony Communities recently acquired affordable housing communities in low-income areas in California, such as Gilroy, and in 2022, another in Golden, Colorado.

The schism between what may be considered affordable rents in the low-income parks and the rapidly escalating property values in many communities across the nation creates intense pressure and conflict among property owners, local and state governments, and park residents living on low fixed incomes. At the same time, as RVtravel.com has previously reported, eviction of low-income tenants often results in homelessness for those people whose only residential choice may be the RV or mobile home in which they live.

