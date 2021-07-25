RV PARKS NOT WELCOME HERE: The fight to build more campgrounds

With the huge growth in RV sales and a booming number of new campers, everyone must see the need for more RV parks, right?

Well, not if that proposed campground is in your backyard…

Local county commission and zoning board fighting over new RV park construction certainly isn’t a new thing. But what is new is the sudden growth in a number of these disputes around the country.

Just as I write this, there were no less than five news stories about local citizens up in arms about a planned RV park development somewhere in the U.S.

The “disinformation” campaigns surrounding these efforts to kill new RV park projects would rival the best efforts of the political “fake news” campaigns we all endured from all sides last year. Opponents to new RV parks roll out the traditional boogeyman fears of higher crime, increased road traffic, and the large numbers of “undesirable” transients in their rolling ghetto-mobiles invading their peaceful streets.

Planning boards and commissions are being inundated with complaints every time a new park is proposed. And thanks to the popularity of RVing, there are a growing number of proposals out there.

Most opposition movements eventually fail, since RV park developers usually do their homework and know what local zoning ordinances allow before they start down the application trail. But sometimes the delaying tactics work, and developers walk away when they decide it just isn’t worth the protracted fight.

If you think I’m overreacting, take a look at these recent examples:

From Santa Rosa Beach, FL: ‘Big win for residents’: Walton County commissioners reject proposed Moll Drive RV resort

From Detroit Lakes, MN: Elbow Lake uproar over proposed 49-unit RV Park

From Spartanburg, SC: Fight against proposed RV park continues for Campobello landowners

From Woodland, WA: Contentious RV park moves forward after City Council vote

From Hayes, KS: C2T Ranch campground, venue moves forward as agritourism business

From Gainesville, FL: Proposed RV park near Ginnie Springs draws opposition

From Marshtown, DL: Residents rally to protest RV park

From Milton, FL: Neighborhood against proposed RV park

You want more RVing options? Get involved.

Increasing the number of RV parks in the right locations in the U.S. is going to be a long, arduous battle. As an active RVer, you should do what you can to stay informed about planned parks in your area and be ready to help dispel the disinformation efforts that crop up (and they surely will).

Here are a few real facts about the positive impacts RVing have on local communities and the overall U.S. economy:

The total impact of the RV/camping industry on the U.S. economy is $114 billion*

The RV industry supports 30,000+ businesses with 600,000 employees and a payroll of $32.2 billion*

The RVing and camping industries pay about $12.2 billion in taxes each year*

25 million Americans go RVing each year, also hike, boat and fish – all bringing new dollars to local economies*

Outdoor recreation accounts for 2.2% of the U.S. gross national product*

* RV Industry Association “RVs Move America Report”

Plan to get involved by sharing the real facts on social media, local TV, radio, and newspapers and be willing to testify at planning board or county commission meetings regarding planned RV parks.

Activism is the only way to increase the number of RV parks we will have to enjoy in the future. This is one time when it’s OK for RVers to make some noise.

