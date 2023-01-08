Sunday, January 8, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeUncategorized
Uncategorized

RV People

By Gary Jefferson
0
RV People

ABOUT RV PEOPLE – RV PEOPLE are RVers I meet along the way. I always ask permission to take a photo, let people pose themselves, and take a shot quickly. The only information I include is general information about the location. If license plates show, they have been doctored in Photoshop. The photos are always in black and white.

RV People

Previous article
News for RVers Issue 1086, Sunday edition

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Every Saturday and Sunday morning. Serving RVers for more than 20 years.