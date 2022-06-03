Friday, June 3, 2022

RV podcast: Your data security on the road

By Tony Barthel
Is your data secure on the road? How you do avoid losing your most important files and information and how can you prevent being hacked? This week on the StressLess Camping RV podcast we get our geek on and share tips and ideas for keeping your most precious information secure. 

We also have one of the best gadgets we’ve ever reviewed – definitely a must-have item for anyone with a travel trailer or fifth wheel.

Mentioned on this episode

Tony’s article on the 1-2-3 backup.

Clark Howard’s article about debit cards.

Clark Howard’s article about how to freeze and thaw your credit.

How to check how secure your passwords are.

We also spoke about your security on Episode 14.

Shipshewana Flea Market – https://shipshewanatradingplace.com.

Yoder’s Meats and Cheeses – https://yodersmeatandcheese.com.

The RV Gadget Report:

Tony’s review of the SylvanSport Go Easy trailer and Loft tent.

StressLess Camping podcast Facebook group.

