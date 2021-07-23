RV Preview: Italian B+ RV, Wingamm Oasi, coming to America

I have written in the past that I see the U.S. market for RVs as being very, very attractive to foreign manufacturers. While we definitely have different ideas of RVs than some foreign nations, there are also an ever-increasing number of RV formats. So, it is no surprise that Italian RV manufacturer Wingamm is planning to bring their Oasi Class C RVs to the U.S. for the 2022 model year.

Based on the front-wheel-drive Dodge ProMaster cutaway chassis, the first models to arrive on these shores will be the smallest of the series, the Oasi 540. Wingamm makes a great use case for this camper.

Build materials in the Wingamm Oasi

First of all, it should be noted that the way this RV is to be built will be much different than most RVs in the U.S. Yes, it will start life with a cutaway chassis where the front cab of an existing vehicle platform is used to place a camper body onto. There is one other company that I have written about doing a similar thing and that’s Florida-based Chinook, but their Class C motorhomes are significantly larger than this.

And about $50,000 more.

That camper body on the Wingamm Oasi is built more like a boat than a traditional RV. That means the entire rear cabin is essentially one very large piece. But not too, too large mind you.

In final form the overall length of the Wingamm Oasi is within a few inches of a Chevrolet Tahoe and not much wider. So Wingamm indicates that it can easily park in a standard parking space including curbside parking. And therein lies that use-case scenario.

Unique use case

Since this vehicle isn’t much bigger than a Chevrolet Tahoe or Ford Explorer in overall footprint, Wingamm makes the case that it could just be the vehicle you drive every day. For example, they show someone who has several client appointments. That individual can go from appointment to appointment in this and have a place to relax and, perhaps, prepare a meal or use the facilities between meetings.

Then you could go pick up the kids from school and use it as a camper on the weekend. All of which makes sense.

Then there’s camping in the Oasi

Despite the fact that the Wingamm Oasi is actually usable as a daily driver, depending on your use-case scenario, it’s also pretty well-equipped as a camper too.

The entrance to the Oasi 540 is on the camp side at the rear. The first thing you’ll find is a closet back there with space to hang your Armani suits. Hey, if you’re going Italian, you might as well go all the way!

Next to that is a corner bathroom which is a wet bath. But before you cringe, this is literally the least horrible wet bath I think I’ve ever seen. It’s stylish and roomy and even has a big window in the back. That means you can entertain or offend the neighbors, depending on who you are. Naturally there is a way to block off the view of you from them and them from you.

As is very common in European RVs, the toilet in this rig is a cartridge toilet. The infrastructure over there just really supports these well. But you can take them to an outhouse or regular toilet here and dispose of the contents pretty easily. We Yanks just make a big deal of this.

On the road side of the camper is a larger “L”-shaped dinette. This has belted seating for two passengers. This is also sleeping space for an individual.

Multi-use table

The table in this rig is similar to a Lagun table. It can rotate and be moved into various positions to accommodate different uses and sizes of occupants in the dinette.

Up front, the driver and passenger seats can be swiveled around to face the main compartment of the coach. So you could really seat five people and have conversations. And enjoy Italian wine and Stromboli. Man, I love Stromboli.

Over on the camp side is the galley. I contacted the company for clarification on a few things and haven’t heard back, unfortunately. But I saw samples of this rig both with no microwave, as you’d expect in Europe, and with a microwave in the galley.

I suspect the American version will have the microwave. That’s because, well, every kitchen in America including the ones on wheels has a microwave. Period.

Above the microwave is a pretty surprising amount of counter space. Next to that is a single-bowl sink and a two-burner recessed propane cooktop. Overhead there are cabinets. The amount of storage space, considering the overall size of this vehicle, is pretty darned good.

Where do I sleep in the Wingamm Oasi

The one thing we haven’t addressed yet is the bed. This is on a drop-down mechanism above the cab and front of the living space. The memory foam mattress sits on wooden slats. It approximates the feel of a traditional mattress, according to some who have used this sort of thing. Given the amount of space freed up by having the bed up here, it really is a logical solution. But I’m sure more than a few people will be turned off by this.

Comfort technologies

The company cites the fact that air conditioning comes standard on the ProMaster through the dash vents. I can’t imagine this cutting the mustard in the U.S. They seem to realize this, too, and offer a rooftop AC unit as an option. Whew.

What I did see that really makes me smile and makes my wife swoon is a heated floor through the use of a Truma Combi system. This is something people in larger motorhomes are already enjoying, but it’s nice to see this idea in something smaller. Furthermore, the Truma system can use either the on-board propane or electrical power to generate the heat.

Outside features

One of the things I like about this is that there is a provision for two standard 20-pound propane bottles in this rig. This means you can go to any propane exchange or propane filling station and resolve your propane issues.

There is also a trunk at the back which is facilitated by the fact that the ProMaster’s driveline is all under the hood up front, being a front-wheel-drive van.

In fact, using the ProMaster is a logical choice as it started life in Europe as the Ducati and then got its passport and changed its name to Ram when it came over. We also put the Stellantis (used to be Chrysler, then Daimler-Chrysler, then Fiat-Chrysler) “Pentastar” 3.6 liter gasoline engine under the hood.

In summary

The use-case scenario for this vehicle is really intriguing and absolutely appeals to me. What I did notice from the photos is that it’s very austere and stark inside, to my eye. That makes me think this is more German than Italian. But all that white can easily be decorated with something like wallpaper from Spoonflower or even paint. But wallpaper is easily removed if you change your mind or want to trade the rig in.

According to some articles, the company plans to bring in some 150-200 of these the first year. They then plan to up the production to 500 units a year. As mentioned, I tried telephoning and emailing the company and, while researching this story, the website just flat crashed.



Wingamm is getting flooded with requests

In some articles the company claims it is getting flooded with requests for these little campers and it’s certainly a good design. Now that some of you have been buying Fiats again, I would imagine the general reticence to buying Italian vehicles has been reduced. So I can imagine some folks plopping down $150K for this. After all, if you’re willing to buy a pickup for $100K, it’s not a big stretch to get the whole RV for half again more.

The one thing that bugs me, being a detail person, is that there is a lack of information on the company’s website. There are also various photos out there including some with a really plain exterior and others with a more sticker-laden exterior. I suspect our versions will get the stickers and the microwaves.

I think these will sell in the U.S.

Based on how these seem to be built, the content and design and demand for smaller motorhomes in general (this is not dissimilar to the Winnebago EKKO in size), I think the company may be able to sell every one of the 500 that makes its way across the pond.

