RV Preview: Lance Camper Enduro overlander

California-based Lance Camper showcased a prototype travel trailer at the SEMA show in Las Vegas that is absolutely unlike anything else the company builds. Called the Enduro, this trailer is squarely aimed at the overlanding audience with some pretty slick design elements.

Since this is a prototype, some details are not available, including pricing. But it looks so production-ready that I’d be surprised if we didn’t see these at Lance dealers soon enough, depending on the feedback from prospective customers.

The Enduro is a single-axle trailer that has the specs to be usable in off-road situations. While we’ve looked at this type of rig before, Lance’s take is unique enough, plus the brand is strong enough, that this could really make quite a splash.

The all-new Lance Enduro concept trailer is an off-grid capable, lightweight overlanding-oriented travel trailer that measures 18 feet in length and weighs just 2,700 pounds. thanks to its 100% composite construction. The Enduro sports a Timbren axle-less suspension and Maxxis RAZR AT tires mounted to Black Rhino forged aluminum wheels.

Room for up to six campers in the Enduro

According to the company, this trailer has room for up to six campers: two on the U-shaped dinette that folds into a queen-sized bed, two in a bunk that folds down on top of that, and two more up in the tent on the roof of the trailer.

One of the things that really sets this rig apart from some other smaller overlanding trailers includes the fact that there is actually a bathroom aboard. It is complete with a cassette toilet and a shower, albeit it is a wet bath. In some ways the floor plan of this can be equated to a smaller pickup camper. This is logical, since Lance is one of the recognized leaders in that field.

But where this really deviates from Lance’s pickup camper line is in the rear kitchen. It is more like a really well-thought-out teardrop. Lance already has a travel trailer with possibly my favorite outside kitchen in the form of the Lance 2075, a drool-worthy model that is high on my favorites list.

The kitchen in this trailer features all stainless steel components, which I really like, including a grille. There’s a decent-sized sink and a swing-out counter that significantly enhances the usability of this prep space.

Refrigeration comes through a Truma 12-volt cooler. Oddly enough, to me, there’s a TV over the cooler. So you can sit outside and think about the lack of anything worth watching that’s better than the beautiful surroundings you’ve taken this to.

45-gallon fresh water tank, plus filtration system

There’s a surprisingly decent fresh water tank aboard this rig, at 45 gallons. But if you’re overlanding and need more water, this show vehicle also incorporates a three-stage water filtration system so you can take advantage of that stream nearby.

Power comes from 100 amp-hours of lithium batteries kept charged by two 100-watt solar panels mounted to the front/roof area.

Keeping your cool is a 12V Zero Breeze Mark 2 Air Conditioner. Hot water and hot air come from a Truma Eco Combi+ Air & Water Heating System. For added off-grid functionality, the Enduro also features a nodirtywater MRX water purification system, a weBoost cellular signal booster and a 23Zero Peregrine 180 Awning.

Competition for the Enduro

There have been quite a few entries into this field of late, including the all-new Ember 191, the Black Series, the AntiShanty Overlanding trailer and the Off Grid Trailers Switchback series.

From what I can see, Lance has done a good job with these. Their established dealer network plus reputation for building first-rate products will definitely help their cause.

While this peek into their crystal ball is labeled as a pre-production unit, the finished nature of the rig makes me think our wait to see one of these in the wild isn’t going to be all that long.

Do these overlanding machines appeal to you? What do you think of Lance’s foray into this field? Your feedback always means a lot to me. And probably to Lance, too!

