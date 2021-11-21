RV preview: Whale-shaped travel trailer

What if you like whales but also want to go RVing? Well, you could get yourself a vintage UltraVan, which Corvair enthusiasts called whales. Or you could start from scratch, as Chinese designer Hu Yong did with his whale-inspired travel trailer called the Whale Trailer Cabin. It won the Red Dot Design Award 2021.

The most obvious thing about this little concept RV is the fact that it is shaped like a whale to some extent. But it’s also like those Transformers in a lot of ways in that it goes from a diminutive sleek trailer to this rather sizable camping rig.

With this trailer, you show up at the campground, park, and then start the process of converting it to a camper.

Whale Trailer Concept 1 of 7

There’s a sort of hatchback at the back which opens up and a bed section slides out. From that slide out, there’s a pop top on it that is like a miniature version of the old Volkswagen camper van pop top. It is hinged at the front and lifts at the rear.

Go inside the Whale Trailer and continue expanding it

Once the back’s out you can then go inside the trailer and pop the main top up, which is a really large version of what we saw in the Meerkat trailer reviewed here a while back. Next step is to pull the kitchen out of the front of the trailer which extends, oddly enough, onto the road side. This is an outdoor kitchen that’s two stories. It features a 12-volt cooler-style refrigerator and what appears to be a camp oven and stovetop.

There is a cartridge toilet in the front, but one of the portable models. With the kitchen out of the way, this opens up the bathroom space. That includes a shower made possible by that pop top.

The road-side window flips open and there is dining inside the trailer. You can access those diners through the window. Talk about roadside service!

The design of the main entry door on the camp side up front is almost like an airplane door from a private jet in that it’s a clamshell arrangement with the lower section featuring steps.

RVing in China

This design is both appealing and clever. While it’s just a concept at the moment, it’s a pretty attractive one when it’s all closed up. Unlike a lot of concepts, this one’s pretty viable.

While we’ve been seeing a boom in RV sales here in the U.S., that is also true in other countries, including China. The market for RVs was already starting a steady climb even before the pandemic and now, like here in the U.S., that market has exploded.

You can bet that for a country that likes to make things and has the resources to do it, whale-shaped travel trailers are just the beginning. We’ve seen some pretty interesting things already, including the Maxus Life Home V90 Villa earlier this year.

And, to be honest, these companies are finding me and reaching out and wanting my input on the market and several products. So, I don’t think it’s a stretch to think that we’ll see Chinese brands here sooner rather than later.

In fact we already have some Chinese-built RVs today in the form of the Black Series campers. They are built in China and then sent over in kit form for final assembly here.

In summary

This is certainly an eye-catching and viable design that would probably sell in decent numbers, depending on the pricing. Right now it’s just the vision of a very clever designer but, considering the international press it’s gotten, it may be in a campsite near you sooner than you think.

