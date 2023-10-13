RV Prospector: Adventures in Boondocking and Prospecting, Part 8

Before continuing on, make sure you read Randall’s wonderful parts one, two, three, four, five, six and seven of this prospecting and boondocking series first.

The autumn solstice brings marked changes to the Idaho backcountry. Nighttime temperatures drop into the 40s and barely reach 70 during the day. The humidity increases. Woodsmoke lingers in camp on the calm, heavy air. Shorter days mean packing more activity into fewer hours.

At the same time, the cooler mountain air is invigorating, and the deciduous alder, poplar, Douglas maple, and birch trees, and Syringa bushes, burst into glorious yellow, orange, and red almost overnight.

Work is much easier in the cool days. I mucked along the undercut of the bench created by the ancient streambed in clay and gravel. The work was even easier after a season of conditioning. Sore muscles were gone. But just as I thought I could work another fifty yards or so upstream before the season’s end, I hit a bedrock wall.

Potential location for concentrations of gold

From the time I decided to work the ancient gravel deposit, I knew I would be close to bedrock because the workings were not very high above the current stream bed. That was a good thing, because of the tendency of heavy minerals like gold and platinum to settle downward toward bedrock. This solid rock was angled about 20 degrees, similar to many of the surrounding faults and igneous intrusions—a dike that the stream erosion uncovered at some point in geologic time after older deposits were laid down at higher elevations. Working around and in fissures and crevices of this dike would likely reveal concentrations of gold.

To fully visualize where gold deposits would likely be found, one must try to picture what happened to the mountains and streams during the Pleistocene Epoch circa 2.5–12 million years ago when heavy glaciation, i.e., the Cordilleran ice sheet, blanketed the area causing major erosion, and dammed the major rivers of the region, in this case, the Clark Fork River. As the ice age waned and the weather warmed, the ice dams broke, and the area was swept with massive outflow from glacial lake Missoula.

During the ice age, my diggings lay under, at minimum, 1,000 feet of ice, probably a lot more. Once that ice began to melt, the area was awash in deep, swift mega-rivers for long periods of time, followed by several subsequent glacial freezes, dams, breaks, and flooding, repeated many times over hundreds of years until approximately 14,000 years ago.

How the area was formed

Glaciation and flooding profoundly affected the geology of the area. Glaciation ground down the high mountains and scoured the faces of ridges and the floors of valleys. Large lakes formed. The heavy flood outflow relocated huge volumes of rock and gravel. The later diminished streams—still immense—transported and deposited gravels from as far away as Northern British Columbia. These rich gravels far exceed the mineral content of the igneous volcanic intrusions upthrust into the Paleozoic sedimentary country rock, where underground mining historically occurred throughout the district. Ancient geology holds secrets that modern mine geologists sometimes overlook.

In the short days ahead and throughout the longer, colder nights, I would think long and hard about the discovery of the true bedrock of the ancient stream and how best to work it. In all likelihood, the bedrock underlay the entire claim and considerably beyond under the broad bench of the ancient river.

Much cooler temperatures

Cooler temperatures didn’t much bother Bebe. She played hard in the creek but favored the sunny bank now and avoided the shade. I kept her out of the water in the afternoons so she would dry off before nightfall. We were now having supper by the fire as the sun set at five o’clock, to beat nightfall—which brought a precipitous drop in temperature. Lingering by the fire as darkness fell meant for me both a wool shirt and coat. Even warm-blooded Bebe would quickly get cold and want to go inside.

Slowly we began packing up camp and would soon be down to just the gas stove and a few cooking utensils. The long trip out of the National Forest and the mining district was but a few days away.

##RVT1126