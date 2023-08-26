RV Prospector: Adventures in prospecting and boondocking, Part 6

Before continuing on, make sure you read Randall’s wonderful parts one, two, three, four and five of this prospecting and boondocking series first.

The alpine coolness of June and July gave way to a dry August. We could feel hot breezes as heat radiated off the steep, rocky cliffs and ridges that surrounded us. Yet, our camp and prospect site near the cold mountain creek stayed cool. One morning in mid-August, we awoke with the pungent odor of woodsmoke in our nostrils and went outside to see the sky tinted in bluish haze. Wildfire.

There was no way to tell where the fire was, but we ate a breakfast of cold meats and biscuits and left our stove unlit and our campfire out. I wanted to get an idea of which direction the smoke was coming from. I began work but kept one eye toward the horizon. We would have only two possible directions to leave the drainage should a fire draw close. I had a hunch that this one was not close.

Luckily, around noon, a Forest Service truck approached and the ranger told us about the fires. There were two fires 75 miles west in Eastern Washington state, both uncontrolled, and the smoke was borne on high westerly winds. Our neck of the woods was safe—for now.

Paystreak from gold dust to nuggets

I bid the Ranger safe travels and went back to work on a stubborn stretch of digging in compacted tertiary river gravel, compounded with clay as dense and unyielding as concrete. I worked the ground with a heavy pick mattock. It was brutal, taxing work. I gave some thought to just bypassing that stretch of ground altogether in the hope of getting back to straight gravel, which was hard enough to work as it was.

But before taking that decision, I decided to wash a pan of the clay-bound gravel to see what, if anything, it held.

Surprise!

The clay was an even more effective gold trap than the bedrock gravel alone. That one pan held not just the fine gold I’d been seeing in the sluice riffles, but coarser gold nuggets—the first recovered on these workings. In light of this discovery, I decided to keep bulldogging my way through and actually hope for the clay to hold out. But the fruit of today’s labors called for a celebration.

I opened a fresh bottle of Tullamore Dew. Earlier in the morning, I took two jars of Skagit Bay Oysters out of the freezer and put them in the refrigerator to thaw. Bebe and I were going to enjoy a celebration dinner—a culinary treat that originated in the California Gold Rush days of the ‘49ers—Hangtown Fry. The dish is traditionally a breakfast meal, but we would enjoy it cooked over a small, carefully contained open fire in the sunset of a successful prospecting day.

Hangtown Fry

Hangtown Fry is one of the oldest and most descriptive names in Western breakfast menus.

It comes from California’s Mother Lode and was conceived in one of the early Gold Rush towns now named Placerville, but originally called Hang-town, for good reason, in its early days. The story goes that a miner, carried away with the riches he carried in his gold poke, got to town and demanded the two most expensive things on the menu. They happened to be eastern oysters and eggs. He said he wanted them, and the imaginative cook combined them in a dish, which, to lovers of oysters, makes a fine breakfast or midnight snack indeed. This dish has been adapted to be served from a casserole directly from the table.

1 can small oysters

8 eggs

Salt and pepper

Drain oysters and pre-fry lightly in bacon drippings. Break eggs into a bowl and beat lightly with a fork. Line the bottom of a 2-quart casserole or soufflé dish with oysters. Pour eggs over the oysters, salt, and pepper lightly and put in oven preheated to 350°. Bake for 40 minutes or until puffed and golden brown. Serve immediately or it will fall and lose its attractive soufflé appearance and texture. This may also be cooked and served as an omelet. Fry in a frying pan until done, fold over, and serve. Serves 3 or 4 portions.[1]

[1] Hangtown story text and recipe from fellow Old Sourdough “Sourdough Jack” Mabee, Sourdough Jack’s Cookery and Other Things

