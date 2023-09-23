RV Prospector: Adventures in prospecting and boondocking, Part 7

Before continuing on, make sure you read Randall’s wonderful parts one, two, three, four, five and six of this prospecting and boondocking series first.

The month of August was busy with hard placer mining work and all the chores associated with maintaining an RV boondock camp. We also worked through Bebe’s first encounter with her nocturnal wolf cousins, who thankfully remained at a distance from our camp; a Bullsnake the size of a boa constrictor; and myriad brushes with stinging nettles and poison ivy. We ate huckleberries and brook trout after long days mucking the heavy gravels, sands, and clays. Before we knew it, Labor Day had come and gone.

The first week of September in the North Idaho high country almost always brings a marked cooldown and the prospect of cool rain. This year was no exception. Moist air accompanied by brisk southeasterly breezes spoke of autumn and winter. I was determined to stay and work as late into the fall as possible. How long depended on overnight temperatures remaining about freezing.

Driving and hiking tour of local mines

On the first day of drizzle, instead of getting wet at the diggings, we took a driving and hiking tour of the many mine workings in the Lakeview District. A few of the workings were active, but dozens more were abandoned—many dating back to the 1920s.

The Lakeview Mining District lies 30 miles (as the crow flies) from the world-famous Coeur d’Alene Mining District, one of the world’s richest gold and silver mining areas. Many geological traits are shared between the two districts, while key differences account for the disparity of production.

The Lakeview District sits atop rocks of the Kaniksu Batholith, i.e., Precambrian rocks cut by Cretaceous granodiorites intruded into the district about 11 million years ago. The placer prospecting and gold mining I’ve done over the last 50-plus years have been in the sands and gravels laid down by the great Ice Age glaciers and subsequent floods. The large silver producers in the mining district have been on lode claims where hard rock mining was done underground in shafts, winzes, and drifts.

Boom times for mines

There were boom times in the 1900-1920 period in Chloride Gulch and Lakeview, when mines with colorful names were worked. Venezwela, Dixie Queen, Swastika, Keep Cool, Weber, Conjecture—all historical mine names dating from that period—all but the Conjecture abandoned.

When I was a teenager, these mines were wide open, and one could explore the shafts, tunnels, and buildings of these operations at will. Not anymore. The state of Idaho and the U.S. Forest Service have undertaken projects over the years to seal off the adits (horizontal or nearly horizontal passages to underground mines) and openings to prevent accidents after fatalities of the 1970s and ’80s. Back in those days, an adventurous (i.e., fearless, clueless) person could freely enter and work his way down through the levels of the Keep Cool mine until he either fell down a vertical shaft into the bottomless water at the depths of the mine, got lost in the warren of drifts, or succumbed to the gases lingering in the mine depths.

Bebe and I did not even attempt to challenge the barriers erected at the portals but looked around at the setup and equipment that had been left there since at least as far back as the 1950s and ’60s. It was a nostalgic hike through the fascinating history of remote Idaho mining operations of a bygone era.

Evening back at camp

Returning to camp after a day’s tramp through the district, we grilled bison steak. Bebe ate hers raw, as usual, like her wolf ancestors who were doubtless waiting in the wings behind the fir and cedar trees to start their nightly chorus of howling. Though the rain had stopped and the skies cleared, there was a marked chill to the air at dusk—a harbinger of the cooler weather we would have from here on until it was time to leave the district for the winter.

There will be warm days ahead, but no hot ones. The smoke from the fire hung on the heavier air, giving the camp a piney ambiance to go along with the aroma of grilling meat, Boston baked beans, and sourdough biscuits. We would need our Pendleton wool blankets and possibly even the gas furnace tonight.

