RV Prospector: Try ‘mossing’ for gold

RV travelers looking for ways to expand their prospecting possibilities without carrying more heavy tools and equipment might consider “mossing” for gold.

Mossing is a gold prospecting method that’s been used for centuries. It was a favorite method of meticulous Chinese prospectors who successfully worked the streams of the West after the Gold Rush ’49ers were gone. The technique remains a good choice for gold seekers today.

Along most creeks and rivers, moss and other water plants grow. These plants help trap particles of gold carried along by the current in streambeds.

Identifying the right location

Gold is heavy and tends to settle in certain areas of a stream. The inside bend of a river, areas downstream of a boulder, or the moss-laden riverbanks all make for promising prospecting sites. Look for places where the water slows down and drops its heavier load, including gold. Moss that’s under a continuous flow of water is a better bet than moss that’s above the waterline; however, moss found at the high-water mark of the stream can also hold gold, as that is where the strongest spring current flowed.

Mining and processing the moss

Once you’ve identified a suitable location, the next step is to collect moss. Depending on the area, you may find aquatic moss, liverworts, or lichen. Regardless of the type, the aim is to carefully remove it from the rock or bank, making sure not to lose any soil or gravel adhering to the moss and the potential gold trapped within.

Carefully clean the moss by pulling it apart over a bucket or gold pan to separate the organic matter from the gold. This process is quite like panning for gold. Place the moss in a gold pan or sluice box and wash it out with water. Gold, being denser, will sink to the bottom, while the lighter moss will be washed away. Be careful during this step—gold particles found in stream moss are often very fine “flour gold,” so take care to avoid washing away tiny gold particles.

Panning

Take the remaining material and pan it using the traditional method, i.e., swirling the pan to encourage the denser gold to sink to the bottom while the lighter material is gradually washed out. Be patient—this requires some time, skill, and experience. But with practice, you’ll be able to spot that thrilling glint of gold in the bottom of the pan.

Assessing your findings

Once you have isolated the gold particles, it’s time to assess your findings. Native gold will have a characteristic yellow color and a high density.

Do respect the environment in your quest for gold. Most of your prospecting will likely be done on public lands. Make sure to leave the landscape as you found it. Remember to respect private lands and ask permission to cross any private land bordering on the creek or river you wish to prospect.

Mossing for gold is a process that requires patience, keen observation, and a gentle touch. Although it might not yield large gold nuggets, the thrill of the hunt and the joy of discovery can be worth their weight in gold—fine gold does add up. Plus, you might hit the jackpot and unearth a considerable paystreak. It has been known to happen along streams in the high country. It’s a fun and engaging way to explore the natural beauty of the areas you travel to while potentially unearthing a bit of treasure along the way. So, grab your pan, shovel and trowel and give mossing a try on your next RV prospecting adventure.

Happy prospecting!

