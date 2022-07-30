RV Prospector: Don’t worry about staking a claim—mining clubs have done it for you

Suppose you are an RVer who has caught the “gold bug” but do not have the time, energy, or inclination to locate and stake your own mining claim. In that case, you might consider joining one of the many gold prospecting clubs throughout the country that already own mining claims for the benefit of their members.

Gold prospecting clubs

Perhaps the most prominent of these organizations is the Gold Prospectors Association of America (GPAA). The GPAA not only owns mining claims all over the USA but is also noted for its very entertaining and informative reality TV series “Gold Fever,” hosted by Tom Massie on the Outdoor Channel.

The various clubs’ focus areas cover every aspect of prospecting, i.e., gold and other precious metal prospecting, metal detecting, gem hunting, and rockhounding—all forms of treasure hunting. You can find a directory of the various organizations here.

An RV-borne prospector could create a regular route around the country like a trap line, visiting all of the mining claims operated by the various clubs and associations. Many clubs, such as The New 49’ers in California, operate RV camping areas in conjunction with their mining claim properties that are available to their members. Dave McCracken is the founder of The New 49’ers. Dave is also the author of several prospecting and mining books, including one of the best books on gold prospecting, “Gold Mining in the 21st Century”.

Many RV parks near the prospectors club properties cater to prospectors in gold country, like the Ponderosa RV Resort in Lotus, CA, just southwest of Lake Tahoe near the heart of California’s gold country. Ponderosa RV Resort is part of the Thousand Trails network of RV parks.

If your interest and excitement as an RV prospector have grown to a point where you would enjoy access to mining claims around the country and the camaraderie of fellow prospectors, take a look at the gold prospecting clubs.

