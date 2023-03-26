No better time to prospect—Gold hits $2,000 an ounce!

Early in the morning on Monday, March 20, 2023, the price of gold surged past $2,000 an ounce for the first time in history. RVers who have added prospecting to their travel plans for this year are excited by the potential for fun and profit.

Fueled by economic uncertainty and investors seeking a safe haven for their assets, the milestone has financial markets abuzz, along with RV enthusiasts who are looking to combine their love of travel with the potential for a lucrative hobby.

Gold has long been considered a store of value and a hedge against inflation, making it an attractive asset for investors during times of economic turbulence. The recent surge in gold prices has put prospecting in the spotlight, with RV prospectors increasingly investing in equipment and taking to the great outdoors to try their luck at unearthing the precious metal.

RVers uniquely suited to prospecting

RVers, in particular, are well-positioned to take advantage of the gold rush. With their mobile accommodations, they can easily travel to prime prospecting locations and enjoy the thrill of the hunt while still maintaining the comforts of home. The flexibility of the RV lifestyle lends itself well to this adventurous hobby, with many RV parks and campgrounds located near historical gold-mining areas.

RVers can improve their odds of success when equipped with the right tools and knowledge. As explained here in early 2022, RV Travel’s Prospector series seeks to provide valuable information on the types of prospecting equipment that are best suited for RVers, as well as tips on how to locate the best mineral-bearing areas.

To get started, RVers should invest in a basic gold panning kit, which typically includes a pan, a classifier, a snuffer bottle, a vial, and a small shovel. In addition to these essential tools, RVers might also consider purchasing a sluice box or metal detector, which can significantly increase their chances of success.

While many prospectors dream of striking it rich, the reality is that gold prospecting requires patience, persistence, and an appreciation for the journey itself. For RVers, the prospect of unearthing a hidden treasure can add an extra layer of excitement to their travels, but the real reward often lies in the adventure and the opportunity to just be out in the wild remote areas.

“There’s gold in them hills”

As gold prices continue to rise, it is likely that interest in prospecting will only grow. RVers who plan to prospect on federal lands should familiarize themselves with the laws and regulations governing gold prospecting in their desired destination. In the United States, prospecting is generally permitted on public lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), the U.S. Forest Service (USFS), and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (COE)—provided that certain rules are followed.

The recent unprecedented surge in gold (as well as silver and platinum group metals) prices has shone a spotlight on the world of gold prospecting, capturing the imagination of RVers who are looking for a unique and potentially lucrative way to spend their leisure time. As they hit the road and head for the hills, these modern-day prospectors are not only seeking their fortune but also embracing the spirit of adventure that lies at the heart of the RV lifestyle.

