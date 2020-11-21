Video: 1954 RV rally. Some things change, others stay the same

In this newsreel from 1954, take a trip back in time and across the Atlantic to see how British “caravaners” gathered for what looks a lot like an RV rally of today — in glorious black and white, of course.

In this case, the gathering is made up of a small contingent of England’s 200,000 RVers . . . or rather “caravaners” — from all parts of the country. The purpose of the gathering (beyond socializing) is to teach the rally-goers about traveling in continental Europe, learning about international camping rules and the details of local currencies where they might visit.

There are no motorized RVs here, just caravans — travel trailers about 20-22 feet in most cases.

As you will quickly notice, traveling with a recreational vehicle back in these days, at least in England, was more formal than today. Most men, for example, wear a tie and sports coat.

After the weekend wraps up, the idea is that attendees will be ready to head across the channel to camp while feeling right at home.