RV release: 2022 Fleetwood Bounder 35GL gasser announced

For those looking for a gas-powered motorhome, Fleetwood introduced a new 2022 Bounder 35GL at the Florida RV SuperShow. The Bounder 35GL is built on the Ford Power Platform, which means motivation comes from the Ford “Godzilla” 7.3L gasoline V8.

In a press release from REV Group, the parent company of Fleetwood, several details were revealed. In the release it reads, “With its mid-coach entry, the 35GL is spacious, inviting, and features four distinct areas, making it feel like a traditional home.

“The main room at the front of the coach is perfect for lounging, dining, and entertaining. It has a custom-made, ultra-comfortable couch with an LED TV across from it that’s mounted at an appropriate height to deliver the best viewing experience possible. Opposite the sofa is the exclusive multi-purpose Adap-table® Dinette that serves as a convenient workstation or breakfast bar for two. By swinging the table out vertically, it easily hosts a dinner party for four.”

Flowing from the living area is an open-concept kitchen that boasts a French-door, stainless-steel Whirlpool residential refrigerator, three-burner cooktop, and fairly good counter space.

Across from the cooktop, the stainless-steel apron sink is set on an angle and surrounded by quartz countertops and a glass tile backsplash. A bank of hand-made, solid wood cabinetry above and below the large sink provides significant storage. Under-cabinet lighting delivers a soft ambient glow.

Another desirable amenity that the 35GL delivers is a split lavatory. With easy living in mind, the bathroom area has privacy doors that close it off from the kitchen and bedroom. In addition, each space has its own sink and medicine cabinet, so travelers have extra space and toiletry storage. This is pretty cool.

The large master bedroom has a picture window and two side windows to make it feel more open. For nighttime relaxation, an LED TV is conveniently positioned across from the King Encore series articulating bed. In addition, the room has plenty of storage with two wardrobes, a six-drawer dresser, and overhead CPAP console.

The exterior features a series of pass-through luggage bay doors for convenient access and a significant amount of storage that’s not typically found on a Class A model.

The 35GL includes a choice of four exterior swishy swirl paint designs (Blue Merle, Cinnaberry, Freedom, and Frosted Merlot), three interior décor packages (Intrigue, Sycamore, and Quicksilver), and four hardwood options (English Chestnut, Heritage, Winter Fog, and Greystone).

“We’re extremely proud of this new design because it brings together form, function, and creativity in a luxury package that owners are sure to appreciate,” said Doug Miller, product manager for REV Recreation Group’s Class A products. “With Fleetwood RV, we focus on every detail, no matter how small, to deliver a truly amazing experience for our owners.”

The Bounder is one of Fleetwood’s most popular models and has the distinction of being one of the best-selling motorhomes ever. The new Bounder 35GL has a starting MSRP of $238,971.

Not happy when RV companies don’t list cargo carrying capacity

Also, I’m never happy now when RV companies don’t list the cargo carrying capacity of their rigs. But, on the flip side, Fleetwood’s glass backsplash not only is behind the stove but also along the side. Many RV companies only cover one surface. This makes more sense.

I also dig the sink in both the shower side and toilet side of the bathroom that bisects this rig.

Lastly, I wonder if you can get to that bathroom with the slide room in? It doesn’t appear so from the overhead illustration—which is a bit concerning. Imagine having to go while you’re on the go?

