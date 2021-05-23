Good news: RV Retailer adds new program to train more techs

By Mike Gast

There’s a new reason to add a little more love to RVers’ love/hate relationship with RV dealers. RV Retailer, LLC (RVR) recently announced the opening of a new RV technician training center at the dealership’s Sierra RV campus in Utah.

The new RV Retailer University Training Center is a 28-acre facility that will be the home of a new Tech Mentor Program. The goal is to develop a team of “master technicians” who will be put in charge of training apprentice technicians at all 55 of RV Retailer’s outlets.

“This new state-of-the-art RVRU Training Center in the western U.S. reinforces our continued commitment to invest in our people through industry-leading training and leadership development,” RVR President and CEO Jon Ferrando said. “The RVRU Mentor-Apprentice Program features an industry-first structured program to develop a team of service technician mentors who will train apprentice techs throughout our 55-store network. The program establishes a career path for skilled workers to become RV certified service technicians in our fast-growing business and will support our bold service expansion goals.”

The Sierra RV facility currently has 32 service bays. RV Retailer just purchased Sierra RV in November 2020.

RVR’s certified technicians will learn how to mentor apprentice technicians

The company’s current certified service technicians will spend several days at the new school learning how to mentor apprentice technicians. The goal will be to more quickly grow apprentices into full-time service techs.

“These industry-first programs will create a consistent approach to train our new service technicians, with structured curriculum and course materials to have all of our service technicians 100% RVTI Level 1-certified by end of year at our 55 stores to better serve our customers,” said Taylore Elliott, Chief Human Resource Officer for RVR.

“This new program ensures all service technician apprentices are provided a 90–120 day program with clear milestones to pass training needed to be become successful service technicians,” said Chris Glenn, RV Retailer Vice President of Service and Parts Operations. “The program trains the top service technicians across RVR’s network of stores based on quality of work and leadership to learn the steps and process of mentoring our service technicians’ apprentices.”

