RV Review: 2021 Travel Lite RV Super Lite 626XSL Truck Camper

Yesterday we looked at the Travel Lite RV Rove Lite travel trailer as a brand that I hadn’t heard of before. In looking at their rather remarkable little trailer, I also noticed that the company offers three different lines of truck campers. Those include models that are reportedly ideal for use with mid-size pickups.

I can see the family lineage between the truck campers and their travel trailers in some aspects of the design and thinking. I now understand how they were able to come up with so much usable functionality in such a small space.

That’s what truck campers are all about.

Three lines

Travel Lite RV has three lines of pickup campers: Extended Stay, Super Lite and Razyr. Looking at the series, I think the Super Lite might be the one that many buyers choose. So I thought we’d take a gander at this model.

Within the Super Lite line are six different floor plans ranging in weight from 1,398 pounds all the way up to 1,798 pounds. While most models do not have a bathroom, several do come with a portable toilet. Many of them come with an outdoor shower which would work for many campers – especially those who go back into the woods and use a biodegradable soap.

Though showering outside without some sort of privacy tent can get you odd looks from Sasquatch.

Truck campers

One of the nice things about truck campers is that you can just leave them behind and you have your truck. But that truck maintains all the maneuverability of the truck itself, which is something a lot of folks appreciate.

Furthermore, depending on the truck, you can also tow a boat or motorcycle trailer behind it. Where I live there are a tremendous number of pickup campers with bass boats. That because of the lake near my house being known for excellent bass fishing.

Travel Lite RV Super Lite 626XSL

Looking at their Super Lite 626XSL camper model, you see one that is well within the capabilities of many 3/4 ton trucks at 1,421 pounds. In fact, there are half-ton trucks that might be well-suited to haul this around if someone is well aware of their truck’s specific numbers.

There is a long dinette on the camp side of this floor plan. There is a free-standing bench that makes into a 36” X 72” bed, if need be. The table can also be brought outside. The main bed above the cab is 82” wide by 48” long. You can also order this with an additional 12 inches of length in the cabover section if you’d like a larger bed. Nifty.

I like that the refrigerators in these truck campers are a three-way model. That means you can use propane or 120vac electric to chill the fridge and then use the 12-volt to keep it chilled along the route.

There are two options for keeping the camper chilly if you’d like: a high-performance ceiling fan or a 13,500btu air conditioner. The standard camper just has a ceiling vent but I like that this company offers an option.

One of the core aspects of these campers is the window behind the cab and then a corresponding window in the rear door. These two panes allow you to use the mirror in the cab of the truck as you would even if the camper wasn’t there. Pretty slick.

Family values

When I looked at Travel Lite’s Rove Lite travel trailer, I was really impressed with some of the build materials. The wall structures were aluminum framed with Azdel on both the inside and outside, and a nice gel coat fiberglass exterior finish. The roof was a continuously molded piece of material from front to back.

In short, there were a lot of aspects of the build quality of that trailer that really spoke to me.

The build quality of the Super Lite is very different from the Rove Lite

This is very different. Not that it’s bad at all, but it’s definitely not on the cutting edge of component use like the trailer.

Essentially, this is a simple wood-framed build with a high-gloss fiberglass exterior. The roof is a TPO membrane design which is pretty customary for RVs.

You could easily argue that a pickup camper doesn’t need the structure that a trailer does since a lot of the rigidity comes from the truck itself. Okay. But I did really like that there were man-made materials and some pretty forward-thinking design elements in the trailer.

While I wasn’t necessarily unimpressed by this pickup camper, I would be much more impressed if they used the same build components as they did in the trailer. Oh, well.

Word on the street is that these campers sell like hotcakes – so maybe I’m making a big deal out of nothing.

