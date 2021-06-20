RV Review: 2021 Jayco Eagle HT 31MB Fifth Wheel

So you’re one of the many, many folks who have decided that you’re taking your show on the road and seeing this wonderful land with an RV as your permanent home base. But you’re not ready to retire just yet – so you need an office. Having some space away from your spouse is also something that will save your marriage. What to look at?

One option might be the Jayco Eagle HT 31MB. This is a nifty floor plan in a mid-priced fifth wheel that offers a good amount of space, a separate room and a nice living area and kitchen.

Why Jayco

One of my arguments with the RV industry is that it’s not always evident to most folks why you’d want one brand over another. So I’m happy when a company like Jayco really spells out what they offer. And what is that?

The 2021 Jayco Eagle HT 31MB Fifth Wheel features a MORryde Orbital pin box which helps absorb some of the sway and motion of the trailer for an arguably better tow, according to the manufacturer. In addition to that, the company installs a MORryde wet bolt suspension, also for better control. And it shoes the trailer with 16” Goodyear Eagle tires.

But one of the best things that I’ve seen in this and other Jayco trailers is Jayco’s Jay S.M.A.R.T. lighting. It flashes an upper marker light and the side lights with the blinkers. This system also incorporates backup lights. There is also a provision for a backup camera as well as side-view cameras. I think these little things make a giant difference in driving safety, personally.

The Jayco Eagle HT 31MB also has a single key in the company’s Keyed Alike system. This allows you to open the entry doors and baggage doors with one key. Also, Jayco has been making big noise about its roofing build quality for many years now. There is also Jayco’s warranty of three years which also covers full-time living.



What’s inside the 2021 Jayco Eagle HT 31MB Fifth Wheel

The interior of the Jayco Eagle HT 31MB Fifth Wheel features a large open rear space that includes the galley and living area. The first thing I noticed was that there is a small pantry to the left on the camp side as you walk in and then a really, really large sofa. But that sofa incorporates four reclining positions. The backrests of the sofa also fold down with cup holders in them so the seating options are plentiful.

Add to that a large U-shaped dinette that consumes the entire rear of the trailer and you could have some rainy day fun in here. The table in the dinette is held up by two knee-knocker posts. But the video I shared here includes a good idea of removing those posts altogether and installing folding table legs.

There are some storage totes that Jayco includes that fit under the dinette. You can also access these via a rear access door from the outside.

Large entertainment center and galley

On the road side of the Jayco Eagle HT 31MB is a large entertainment center and a galley that incorporates a three-burner stove and oven, above which is a microwave. Behind the TV in the entertainment center is a lot of storage for DVDs or whatnot.

Jayco offers three refrigerator options in this trailer: the standard gas-electric absorption-style refrigerator, a larger version of the same type of unit, or a 12-volt DC compressor-based model. If you choose the larger fridge you lose the pantry to the left of the fridge; otherwise, there’s more storage here.

There is a center island with additional storage as well and a two-bowl stainless steel sink.

Through a door at the front of the space is a second room altogether. This could be a children’s bedroom or an office. No matter how you purpose it, there’s a jackknife sofa and a bunk above that flips up and disappears.

Across from the sleeping space is a chest of drawers with space above that for a TV, and then two additional storage cabinets. This room can be closed off so if you have visiting guests or a moody teenager, it could be where they go.

But I vote office space.



Upstairs in the Jayco Eagle HT 31MB is the bathroom which features a decent-sized shower and some linen storage. The reason there isn’t more is that, on the other side of this cabinet in the main bedroom is a space which you can use for a closet or a washer-dryer, with plumbing provision for that.

Either a king or queen bed is available in this model with storage below that. There are cabinets and a table on either side of the bed along with plugs to support USB charging as well as 110vac plugs.

Outside

Up front on the Jayco Eagle HT 31MB Fifth Wheel there is storage for up to four batteries. You can outfit this model with rooftop and portable solar, of course.

While this is Jayco’s mid-priced offering, it does include automatic leveling. It can be optioned with wiring for a generator, but it isn’t available with an optional generator. Interesting.

There’s also an outdoor kitchen that features a Blackstone grill, a metal drawer and a small bar-sized refrigerator. This kitchen sits under a gigantic power awning.

At the rear is a hitch receiver that is good for up to 3,000 lbs. of towing. There is also a four-pin trailer connector and safety chain mounting points.

In summary

Overall there are a lot of things I like about Jayco products including their Jay S.M.A.R.T. lighting and some of the other safety and value features. They use good tires and suspension systems and have a solid warranty.

If you’re considering moving into your fifth wheel, the 2021 Jayco Eagle HT 31MB Fifth Wheel might be a nice neighborhood to live in as you live out your road trip journey.

My thanks to Josh Winters from Haylett RV in Coldwater, Michigan, for the images used in this article.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

