RV Review: 2021 Winnebago Micro Minnie 2108TB

By Tony Barthel

I was recently talking to someone about towable RVs that I would recommend to my own friends and family. I mentioned some of my personal favorites and none of those were Winnebagos. Another person chimed in and asked why I didn’t mention Winnebago. Frankly, I just didn’t think of them. Looking more closely, I made a mistake.

Winnebago definitely is deep into the towable market, and I think I’m not the only one who doesn’t always consider them when compiling a list. You should.

If you’ve looked at these in the past, know that the company has really made some noteworthy changes to their offerings. I had a chance to look at a very hot model, the 2021 Winnebago Micro Minnie 2108TB.

Changes by Winnebago

For 2021, some of the changes made by Winnebago are significant. I will state that Winnebago does a good job of creating beautiful interiors for their Class B vans. A lot of the design thinking came over to the towables line. This includes new interior finishes including lighter woods and a linen appearance on some cabinet doors, which is carried over to some trim pieces. It’s fancy.

Depending on the model Winnebago, put up to 10 additional cabinets and drawers in the trailer compared to previous years. That’s a lot in such a small package.

Easy access to plumbing and wiring under sink

One of the things I liked was the swing-down door that provided access to plumbing and wiring under the sink. This helps with winterization – or just maintenance or repairs. In the past, this was a screw-on piece and it didn’t take long for technicians to screw up the appearance – as has happened in my own trailer.

The company has also changed its tires to 15” off-road-style tires and it uses a Dexter TORFLEX® axle for suspension. All the Micro Minnies are two-axle – which will make many of you very happy.

Winnebago has also increased the length of the awning significantly so that the door clears the awning arm and you just get a longer awning.

What’s inside the Winnebago Micro Minnie 2108TB

The largest RV show in the world is in Germany and is called Caravan Salon. Some of the inspiration for the new Micro Minnie came after visiting that show; others came from other lines in the Winnebago portfolio.

You can attribute this platform to that Caravan Salon influence where you see more twin beds. That’s what’s at the front of the Winnebago Micro Minnie 2108TB. The beds can either be taken at face value, so you get two 32” X 74” beds. Or you can put a platform (included) between them to make a single 74” X 82” bed.

Choice of dinette or sofa in the single slide

This trailer has a single slide room on the road side, and you have a choice of either a dinette or a sofa. The sofa is a new design for 2021 and flips down to a 60” X 75” bed very, very easily. When it’s up there is a table that slots into the face of the sofa that is much like a Lagun table. It can accommodate various sizes and be moved around to sit more where you want it. Of course, there are clamps that keep it there when you’re ready.

If you choose the dinette option, Winnebago is now using the “Dream Dinette.” This mounts the table on the wall of the trailer so there aren’t poles to deal with when you want to move the table up and down. It’s easy to move the table up and down as it’s on a counterbalanced mechanism and just pushes down to make a bed.

If watching TV while camping is something that interests you, know that the TV is all the way on the back wall of the main living area in this trailer. It might be tough to see from the bed or the dinette/couch. However, it is on a swivel arm.

The galley in the Winnebago Micro Minnie 2108TB

Sitting on the sofa in the Winnebago Micro Minnie, you’ll be looking at the galley on the camp side of the rig. For 2021, Winnebago put in a three-burner flush-mount cooktop and eliminated the oven altogether. Instead you get a 1.1-cubic-foot convection microwave to do your baking. Next to the centrally mounted stove on the right is a stainless steel under-mount sink with two tops on it. Also, there’s a swing-up counter extension on the edge.

To the right of the stove is the refrigerator – which comes in two flavors. There’s a traditional 8-cubic-foot gas-electric RV refrigerator. Or, new for 2021, there’s a 12-volt compressor reefer of 10-cubic-foot size.

If you choose the 12-volt fridge option, that comes with a 110-watt solar panel and charge controller to keep the battery topped off.

Lastly, at the rear of the Winnebago Micro Minnie 2108TB, the bathroom takes up the entire width of the rig with a sink on the road side and a shower on the camp side. Winnebago has been listening and now the entry door to the bathroom is a pocket door on this model. So you can use the entire trailer even with the slide room in for mid-journey lunches or potty breaks.

In summary

I am going to have to move Winnebago’s Minnie line more to the forefront when I’m talking trailers with folks. I don’t know how I’ve let this brand slip, since I have a Tonka Winnebago in my office, and the oldest RV I’ve ever owned was a 1966 Winnebago. So they’re part of my own story.

I know the idea of the I Love Lucy-style beds isn’t going to appeal to everyone. So it’s good to know that Winnebago offers this same floor plan in the Micro Minnie but with a single queen-sized bed and also a Murphy bed.

Lots of storage up front in the Winnebago Micro Minnie

The twin bed idea gives a lot of storage in the front of the Winnebago Micro Minnie with your typical pass-through space. But that extends down the length of each of those beds on each side. There’s then a cabinet door at the end of each bed where you can access the front storage under the bed – so it’s sort of in-and-out storage. It’s surprising how much space there is in this model in terms of storage up front.

Another thing – this would be a great configuration if your camping adventures are split between going with your significant other, where you might fit the cushions and make a king-sized bed, or you could go with a buddy for hobby or group campouts where you could each have your own twin bed.

One last point. Winnebago offers a three-year structural warranty on its towable RVs – a good thing. You can be sure I won’t forget to include Winnebago’s towables in my must-see list moving forward.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

Got an RV we need to look at? Contact us today and let us know in the form below – thank you!

##RVDT1585