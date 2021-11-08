RV Review: 2022 Coachmen Leprechaun 298KB

I’ve been working to try to catch up on all the requests you have been sending in for RVs to look at here. I sincerely appreciate the comments and emails of all sorts on these articles. Today we’re going to honor Suzanne’s request to take a look at the Coachmen Leprechaun and specifically narrow that down to the 298KB.

Coachmen Leprechaun

If you’re shopping for a Coachmen Leprechaun and your local dealer doesn’t have any, perhaps they may have the nearly identical Coachmen Freelander. Either way you’re gong to get a motorhome based on a Ford cutaway chassis (there are several Chevrolet-based models as well that are presently unavailable).

Power comes from Ford’s 7.3 liter gasoline “Godzilla” V8, which has 350 horsepower and 468 ft-lbs of torque. This also means the Cummins Onan 4K generator onboard runs on gasoline.

Stardom

Two big things, quite literally, are what set this floor plan apart and are big reasons why people are snapping them up.

The first is up in the main living space where a couch occupies a slide room but can easily be used with that slide in. That couch faces a “J Lounge” seating area that is, quite literally, J-shaped. Between these two seating areas there’s room for at least six rear ends. The “J Lounge” also has an extension that can turn it into a U-shaped dinette when needed.

Furthermore, you can get the optional captains chairs in the cab of this vehicle that swivel around. So you could have relatively comfortable seating space for nine people. I doubt that you’d want to bring nine people camping. But this would be a good place for people to sit around and catch up on a rainy night or something.

This is actually a spacious and inviting place to sit.

Bedroom

The other area where this coach shines is in the bedroom, where you’ll find a king-sized bed. This is not something you’ll see in many Class C RVs. That bed is in a slide room, so it has to fold in half when the slide is brought in.

There’s actually a good-sized wardrobe at the back of this rig, and there’s a pantry/closet at the entrance to the bedroom. So closet space is pretty good in here.

But the big surprise is that the space opposite the bed is prepped for a combo washer-dryer.

In order to get all this stuff and space into a 29’ Class C motorhome, there have to be compromises, of course. And perhaps the bathroom is a bit of a compromise.

The bathroom door is an odd mechanism where it sort of swings backward. This makes it so you can squeeze into the bathroom with the slide in during your drive, if need be. The toilet is sort of in a corner. I could easily make the case for eliminating the sink in the bathroom, which would make it much more spacious. But I know lots of folks who are bothered by this idea.

There is a decent closet behind the toilet and a surprisingly good-sized shower. Perhaps the sink could be in the shower. Somehow I’m stuck on the sink. The bathroom isn’t that bad, with the shower being the highlight.

However, one thing I didn’t like was the small step up to the bedroom area. It seems like it might be a trip hazard in the night.

Get cookin’ in the Leprechaun

The galley is along a back wall of the main space and it isn’t half bad. It has an indentation that lets folks walk by the cook as they’re doing their magic. Unfortunately, they’re going to have to be one heck of a magician with that lousy 17” stove. This is unfortunate, because the Leprechaun line now has a decent-sized 12-volt DC compressor-based fridge. So there’s not a real shortage of storage for the eats.

Perhaps saving the day is the convection microwave. But I still can’t see how much more a 22” oven is going to set ol’ Warren Buffett back. I wish they’d just quit making this thing, frankly.

Outside

There is some odd storage in this rig on the outside consisting of very shallow spaces including one across the rear. I guess it’s good for lawn chairs? There is one nice-sized storage bay, which is helpful.

I also like the backup and sideview cameras in this rig.

Further, the substrate in the walls is Azdel, which I also prefer as it’s more impervious to water damage.

In summary

I still can’t wrap my head around the pricing on some Class B vans, considering that you can get this much larger vehicle with a king-sized bed and the potential of a washer-dryer for such a lower price. And this living room really works out nicely, as well.

I know it’s not a direct comparison, of course, but still something to consider for perspective.

I like that they upgraded to MCD-style shades for 2022. And this isn’t a bad value in a very usable floor plan. If you substitute the couch for theater seats, which is an option, you could have something that wouldn’t be bad for full-timing at all.

