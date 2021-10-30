RV Review: 2022 Jayco White Hawk 29BH – thoughtful layout

Yesterday we looked at how Keystone is bringing a large bunk model to the upper-middle end of the segment, but I also wanted to see how it stacks up against the Jayco White Hawk 29BH.

In theory, these two models are comparable, but this shows just how differently companies can look at the same question and come up with different answers. So which one do I like better? Hold your horses so we can go through this.

White Hawk 29BH 1 of 42

Jayco

While Keystone has been burning the midnight oil to add features and value to their trailers, so, too, has Jayco. I love a lot of the features in the new Keystone products. But I also like what I see in the new Jayco offerings.

For example, Jayco has things like their JaySMART™ lighting, which flashes the markers and turn signals in the coach when making a lane change. (You actually have to activate your blinker. Some of my fellow Californians may have to refer to their owner’s manuals to figure this out.)



Personally, I think this should be required for all trailers – it’s that good of a feature.

Add in rear-view and side-view cameras

There is also accommodation to simply add in a rear-view camera, which is pretty typical nowadays, but also side-view cameras, as well.

Jayco also incorporates their tire pressure monitoring system into their JayCOMMAND®, which is Jayco’s implementation of smart controls for their trailers. This means that you can see what’s happening on the tires from the control panel in the trailer. And you can monitor them on your smartphone via an app.

Furthermore, Jayco incorporates Goodyear Endurance travel trailer tires as standard equipment, much better than the MayPop brand tires on some trailers.

The company has also verified that the trailers remain usable and comfortable in temperatures ranges from 0°F-100°F.

Jayco White Hawk 29BH

The configuration of this and yesterday’s bunk model couldn’t be more different, frankly. I would say Jayco’s implementation is more traditional and uses two double-over-double bunks, each rated at 600 pounds capacity.

I like that Jayco has put the bunks in the rear corner of the trailer for the simple reason that they’ve added an access door to the rear of the trailer that opens up to some nifty cargo space when the bottom bunk is flipped up. This is a great place to put kayaks or bicycles or that kind of thing that you’re likely going to want to bring if you do have occupants who are bunk-sized.

The layout of the White Hawk also includes the electric fireplace and flat-screen TV up toward the front of the main cabin. What this does is make space behind this for a closet that is accessible in the master bedroom.

This closet not only has good hanging space but a number of drawers, as well.

Of course that master bedroom has the typical closets beside the bed and does something I’ve seen recently which I really like. There’s a space behind the closets complete with power outlets. Those are great for tucking your digital annoyomatics at night after you’ve been looking at them – even though sleep studies tell you not to.

No worries. I do it, too.

Jayco solved a supposedly unsolvable problem

Speaking of sleeping and that front bedroom, Jayco has solved a problem that I knew had a solution. While every other instance of a front windshield typically has a lousy and ineffective pleated shade over it, the White Hawk features a guide mechanism where a proper shade actually blocks the light.

In the past, a lot of RV companies have told me there was no better solution. So I call bullfeathers on all of them – with this as my proof.

Also, there’s a nifty folding plastic table hung above the pass-through storage.

And if you’re outside, you might notice the receiver hitch in the side of this trailer above the propane cooker hooker (thanks, Josh!) – which is where the included Blackstone griddle hangs. There is also a sink and drawer along with a 120vac bar-size beer chiller, er, refrigerator out there.

In summary

I think both of these are good trailers that are worth considering – the Jayco White Hawk and the Keystone Passport. But you can really see the prioritization of the companies stand out in these two.

Keystone comes with solar – which is great if you’re planning to do boondocking and can keep your RV’s batteries charged when not being used. But Jayco has some great over-the-road safety features which I think are best-in-class.

While Keystone includes solar, the Jayco has larger holding tanks and it is prepped for solar. So adding your own wouldn’t be tremendously challenging.

So which do I like better?

I think, depending on your use case, each could serve an owner well. This is one of those situations where there’s really no wrong answer. But the two are subjectively different enough that they will appeal differently to different prospects.

My thanks to Josh Winters of Haylett RV in Coldwater, MI, for use of his photos for this article.

Tony comes to RVTravel having worked at an RV dealership and been a life long RV enthusiast. He also has written the syndicated Curbside column about cars. You can find his writing here and at StressLessCamping where he also has a podcast about the RV life with his wife.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

Got an RV we need to look at? Contact us today and let us know in the form below – thank you!

##RVT1024