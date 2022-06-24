RV Review: 2022 Newmar Bay Star 3014 Class A gasser

Today’s RV review is of a Newmar Bay Star 3014, a gasoline-fueled Class A motorhome. It might almost seem counterintuitive to consider a gasoline-fired motorhome with fuel prices where they are today. In fact, I can almost hear some of you looking for the papers to have me certified insane.
But hold on.
You’re too late. No, wait. That wasn’t it.
This actually makes sense and may even make more sense than the diesel-powered Newmar we looked at last Sunday. Though they are a different class of rig.
But first of all, you can buy one of these for almost the same price as some Class B vans. Plus, it actually has real holding tanks and a bathroom that’s usable in size. This motorhome is shorter than my own pickup truck and smaller travel trailer when going down the road. However, you might bring along a towed daily driver, which changes that.
The price difference of buying a big Cummins diesel engine compared to this Ford V8 is many, many thousands of dollars. Not all motorhomes log a lot of miles, and you may find yourself saving a good amount of money over time with something like this. Plus, it’s short enough that you can take it to a lot of places that larger rigs won’t be able to get into.
Further, you can find gasoline all over the place. But not all stations carry diesel, particularly if you travel like I do on the side roads rather than the major highways. I feel that I’m seeing “the real America” rather than just another off ramp with the same selection of fast food favorites.
Further, if Bubba at the filling station can’t work on a Ford V8, we have been taken over by the communists. Period.
Highlights
Newmar does a good job with their motorhomes in general. I think this one is a much, much better value than a lot of Class B rigs. As you would expect from Newmar, this one has really nice cabinetry and interior fittings.
I really like how they integrated lighting into the slide room fascias—it’s both attractive and serves a good purpose.
Bring the kids
This motorhome could be a great choice for people who might have an occasional guest, including grandchildren or friends.
There’s an optional bunk over the cab of this rig that deploys very quickly and really is well thought through. If you’re thinking you might have guests, this isn’t a bad place if they’re younger.
There’s also an adult-sized sofa on the road side. It features three lap belts, as well.
One thing to note: There are states where occupants of specific ages and/or weights cannot ride facing sideways, according to the law. Of course, I rode in plenty of motorhomes when I was a kid that had no seatbelts at all for us brats, er, kids. We also drank from the garden hose.
Things change.
Cockpit in the Newmar Bay Star
I really like the passenger-side cockpit on this motorhome. It features a flip-up table, so you could literally have a notebook confuser or a tablet and get work or navigation done as you’re going down the road. Almost universally my wife is the navigator and she’s darned good at it, but she is doing it with a smartphone.
Imagine the places we could go if she could spread out with a laptop or tablet?
Of course, these chairs spin around and face the main living space. There’s a clever table that slots between them. Add the dinette and you legitimately can feed, sleep and seat everybody you brought along. I’ve seen lots of towable RVs that have dining for four and sleeping for 8.
Observations
I’m still surprised to see that this rig has a three-burner propane cooktop and propane-electric fridge. While I’m very glad these are still available, I would personally rather see an induction cooktop and 12-volt compressor fridge at least as an option.
This brings up the fact that the best way out of here in a fire is going to be through the door. Unfortunately, you’ll be running right past one of the prime ignition sources for RV fires—the refrigerator. I was so very happy to see the escape ladder in the previous motorhome and am very disappointed that something like that isn’t here.
At least a larger window and escape ladder or anything would be better than how things are done now.
Boondocking and travel access
Motorhomes are really good for boondocking—so long as you can get them there. With huge holding tanks and on-board generators, they haven’t really started to join the solar revolution yet.
Yeah, yeah. There’s an inverter on here that is wired to all the plugs and you could upgrade the standard house batteries to something from this generation. But that’s not what many motorhome owners are used to.
You can get to the bathroom and fridge when the gigantic road-side slide is in for travel mode. It’s a bit tight, but not so much so that even I couldn’t do it.
Disadvantages
Of course, there are certainly disadvantages to a gas-powered motorhome like this. The one I think most people cite relates to the beast-like torque of the big diesel engines that are common in diesel pushers.
But Ford has really done a good job with this gasoline V8. I don’t think you’ll be suffering in most circumstances with this engine.
However, unlike a diesel pusher, that gasoline V8 is right there at your feet. So there is the factor of noise and vibration to deal with.
Further, the suspension on the big diesel pushers really provides a delightful ride and handling experience. This chassis absolutely doesn’t feel as refined.
In summary
I respect the giant diesel engines that are in diesel pushers for their massive amounts of torque. Being out back also helps with the noise, vibration and harshness experience.
But a Class A gasser is also a right decision for some people, and I think Newmar has done a good job with this one. The entire exterior is painted rather than emblazoned with stickers. The attention to detail inside reflects the Newmar brand expectations. And there are some innovative features like that optional flip-down bunk in the front.
I would like to see, as an option, a convection stovetop and a 12-volt fridge. Also, a better way to get out if there’s an RV fire is something I would demand if I were a customer.
But the overall size of this is a nice compromise for a lot of RVers who might want something that goes more places.
These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. They are based on information from a single unit and may not reflect your actual experience. Shop your RV and dealership carefully before making a buying decision. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.
For me, one of the primary disadvantages of a diesel pusher is the “over the road bus door”. I do not like the idea of crawling over my passenger to refuel because that is the only entry/exit. Gas motorhomes have the door behind the passenger seat.
I’ve never had to “crawl over” the passenger. Their feet are behind the stepwell.
That said, there are DPs with entry doors behind the passenger seat or even back to mid-coach. The Winnebago Forza 34T is one and even Newell has these. I’ll admit it’s not common like the front entry, but they are available, if you look.
Tony, you and Bish’s did a great job not only describing the benefits and features of a Bay Star, but also comparing it to larger DP’s.
My wife and I bought a new Bay Star 32′ in 2010 and enjoyed it for 8 years. Other than a fuel pump change by Onan under the generator warranty and some Flexsteel furniture issues they quickly corrected under warranty, it was eight trouble free years.
Engine noise and ride/handling are the primary downfalls of any gasser compared to a rear engine air ride DP. But our little Bay Star got the job done. When it comes to planning trips, I sometimes find myself wishing for the Bay Star again over finding sites to fit my current 43′ Mountain Aire and towed full size pickup!
Do they have trouble with these large slides? Maybe RV Travel readers can pester politicians to force RV mfg’s to put a 2nd door for a fire escape. With a large percentage of Americans on the plus side. It’ll be difficult for them to exit or fit thru a window.
Bob, first my own experience. I have had three 40’+ DP’s with large and heavy slides and, knock on wood, have yet to have a failure. I’ve had other RV’s with slides …same.
There is an issue with Newmar’s electric slide motors “coming loose” from torque due to tortional forces if it’s the kind of motor where the bolts from the bracket go into the end of the motor housing. One has to keep an eye on these and re-torque as maintenance to be sure it isn’t a problem. This is not an issue where the motor is attached via “feet” on the housing or for hydraulic ram systems.
Can issues happen? It’s a large moving system, so yes they can, but with proper maintenance I feel slides are worth it. If I had a failure today it would be my first in 23 years of owning slide units. Not too bad.
Isn’t there a legal requirement for a secondary escape route?
At 30′ 11″, too long for many Florida State Parks that we go to, I’m 28’8″ so I fit.
Are you kidding? Our factory-designed escape route, which is in the front of a 38′ rear bedroom fifth wheel, is one of those screened, tilt-out windows about 9′ off the ground, the highest window in the rig. What a joke. I recommend everyone find their escape route, judge its practicality in an emergency, then buy an appropriate fire extinguisher, place it in the bedroom and pray to God you never have to use it to reach the door, where BTW, our factory-installed fire extinguisher is mounted. In our case, the door is the only REAL escape hatch. We know this and are prepared to act quickly.
It seems to me that most motorhomes have seating for two when it comes to eating, which is fine with me – most of the time. But if you want guests to join you, you have to break out alternatives like TV trays or some other form of holding dishes. This unit has a huge slide that for some, reason scare me. Not sure why, but these things have always given me pause. Tony is right about no escape hatch though. Folks our age aren’t going to be ‘hopping out’ of some undersized window in an emergency. I AM a fan of the lighter interior colors. It makes it feel bigger. And I like the windows at the head end of the bed on each side. Makes for good cross ventilation (when it’s cool enough for that). Having said all that, this is a good looking rig!