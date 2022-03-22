RV Review: 2022 Roadtrek Chase Class B

Today we’re looking at a 2022 Roadtrek Chase, a Class B RV build on the Ram ProMaster 3500 extended van platform. This is one where my wife and I were shopping for some RV accessories in a large dealership and she actually said, “Let’s go look at the Class B RVs.”

I almost fell over.

In the dealership we went to there was a 2022 Roadtrek Chase and, after fending off the salespeople so we could just look without answering millions of questions, this rig was certainly interesting.

Kudos to Roadtrek

You know how I wrote that article about how so many RVs have so little cargo carrying capacity that they’re almost a joke? And I fight with these RV manufacturers and their lousy websites all the time, hoping to get information you can use to help you make an informed decision.

Well, I want to give Roadtrek some sort of award or kudos. They post not only their gross vehicle weight on their website but also—and I hope you’re sitting down for this—the cargo carrying capacity as well. I almost fell out of my chair!

See, RV companies? It’s not that difficult. And for something this minor, look at the way I’m celebrating Roadtrek. You, too, can be like Roadtrek. Their website’s pretty good, too.

Roadtrek history

It’s important to look at the company in this case, as Roadtrek was a company that was truly innovative and built some nifty Class B RVs. Starting in 1974, the company often led the way with designs or innovations.

But the company stumbled hard and was liquidated and then revived in 2019. Today’s Roatrek products are a result of that corporate defibrillator.

What I liked

Let’s face it—many, many places to sleep in so many RVs just stink. The beds are hard and uncomfortable. I know lots of folks who literally go from buying the RV to buying some sort of something to make the bed actually tolerable.

Further, in a small space like a Class B van, it’s not unheard of that condensation happens and moisture collects under the mattress. This is a great place for mold to grow.

Comfortable beds

So, my wife and I were delightfully surprised by how very comfortable the twin beds in this rig are. They were very, very usable right out of the box. I don’t think I’d have to do anything to make them a great place to dream about road trips.

Further, the beds are on a Froli sleep system. That is a series of clover-shaped plastic springs that elevate the mattress.

Two couches in the Roadtrek Chase by day

During the day there’s a cover for the beds such that you have two couches. There’s a TV back there, as well, but it’s not in the greatest place—on the forward wall. But it is on a swivel mount.

Some storage is available under the beds. There’s a series of wood planks that you can cover the space between the beds with. Then you can use the back rests of the cushions to make a single very large bed.

Both the back doors and the side sliding door in the Roadtrek Chase had screens to cover the space when they were open. A high-performance vent fan facilitated air movement.

Nice kitchen, especially the backsplash and side splash

On the camp side there’s a counter that sports a decent-sized sink and a propane cooktop. But you can option-in a single induction cooktop instead. You’ll never read me complaining about no open flames inside an RV.

Also, whoever it was at Roadtrek who put a stainless steel backsplash and side splash around the kitchen area, you have my permission to give them a fat raise and an all-expenses-paid vacation. This is how it should be. Period.

On the road side is a 12-volt refrigerator and a really decent-sized slide-out pantry. Storage is surprisingly ample for a Class B RV.

Technology

One of the huge bummers when Roadtrek went away was that the company was quite the innovator with some very advanced power systems that were available. Unfortunately, many of these systems were unique to Roadtrek. Therefore, warranties and parts became a difficult process.

This van uses more conventionally sourced components but still delivers 330 watts of roof-top solar. That feeds a 400-amp-hour lithium power system. That, in turn, feeds a 3,000-watt pure sine wave inverter.

There’s also a tankless water heater plus a macerator system for the black tank. Overall, this rig is well equipped for camping.

What’s not to like?

The only thing I didn’t like was a strong dislike actually. The bathroom doors, which are a split door, are made of wood that just feels cheap. Further, these doors are very likely to get wet, as this is a wet bath RV.

Yeah, yeah, there’s a shower curtain. But we all know the doors are going to get wet and then come apart.

For as many things as Roadtrek did well, this was an epic blunder to me. There are other types of doors or curtains or anything that would work better here.

That being written, I found the toilet could be fully utilized even by someone who displaces as much water in the pool as I do.

Boondocking and travel access

I was rather surprised with the fresh water capacity in this rig and the tank sizes weren’t bad overall.

Of course, being a Class B RV, there are no slides. So everything is accessible all the time.

In summary

My wife and I both liked the Roadtrek Chase quite a bit. The thing we liked most was how very comfortable those beds are. But the nerd side of me also really appreciated the solar and battery reserves as well as the inverter size.

Aside from the lousy bathroom door, this is a well-thought-through RV with good use of the available interior and a nice layout.

Oh, and there was a question about the signature Roadtrek “windows” at the top. They’re just stickers. But that’s okay. At least they’re not swishy, tacky graphics. Overall a nice rig.

