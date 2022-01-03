RV Review: 2022 Tiffin Wayfarer 25 RW

I’m happy that some of you are using our new forums and finding value in those. It’s good to be able to use that platform as a means to communicate for those who like that method, which I do. The point of mentioning this is that Cindy requested we take a look at the Tiffin Wayfarer motorhome.

The Tiffin Wayfarer 25 RW is that company’s entry into the Class C motorhome market and is based on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter cutaway chassis. According to a few sources, this is one of the largest Class C motorhomes available on a Sprinter chassis, and that’s where we should stop and sit down and talk a moment. I know these discussions never come easily.

Weight

As part of the research I do for these I will usually contact the manufacturer, any owners I know and sometimes a dealer or several. Since I don’t know anybody who has one of these, I did reach out to Tiffin and to three dealerships. I also saw a video about this model that stated that the cargo carrying capacity was about 700 pounds.

Since none of the dealerships I talked to could answer this question and I never did hear back from Tiffin (I emailed and called), I’m going to do this review based on the assumption that that information may be correct.

In that case, if your cargo carrying capacity is 700 pounds, think about this. If one camper weighs 250 pounds and the other 150 pounds, now you have 400 pounds of just human cargo with only two people. The fresh water tank capacity of this rig for 2022 is 38 gallons, which would be 304 pounds. So, with a full tank of water and two campers of pretty average weight, you are already overweight.

Forget clothes, food, utensils, pots and pans, dishes, and beer. Or just don’t put any fresh water in this rig. Or camp naked.

Check the weight sticker if you’re shopping for a Tiffin Wayfarer 25 RW

Now, if I were going to go out and shop for one of these, the first thing I would demand to see would be the yellow weight sticker that’s a requirement by law, and see what the actual specs are on the individual camper. But, unless there’s at least 1,000 pounds of reserve capacity, I wouldn’t even consider this vehicle. That’s a pretty strong statement. But that may be the price to be paid for putting the claimed largest motorhome body in the industry on a chassis.

Since Tiffin is now a Winnebago product, you can get the identical floor plan (albeit not as nicely equipped) in a Winnebago as the Navion 24J. Some folks have told me the Navion is lighter, but I would go make sure before I plunk down $200K.

Tiffin

One of the big draws to this motorhome is that Tiffin has earned a solid reputation not only for the products they produce but for how well they stand behind those products. There’s a lot to be said for that. Although, again, their phone system wouldn’t let me leave a voice message – but it is the holiday season.

Comparing the Winnebago Navion to this Wayfarer, there are some things included in the Tiffin that might be worth considering, starting with the standard Onan 3.2kW diesel-fired generator.

The Wayfarer does have a 2,000-watt inverter. You can upgrade to lithium batteries, depending on your style of camping. But there’s also that generator, if that suits you.

Some nice features in the Tiffin Wayfarer 25 RW

Some of the nicer things aboard include a Bigfoot auto-leveling system as well as a Truma AquaGo comfort plus tankless water heater. Tiffin stepped up the tank sizes for 2021, and this does have decent capacities for a small Class C.

Speaking of capacity, the company has also done a super job with storage aboard this rig. There are larger compartments on the outside that feature a dual-door opening that really gives good access to this decent-sized compartment.

There’s also a good amount of storage inside with plenty of drawers throughout. If you’ve looked at this model in the past and disliked the under-cabinet microwave, you’ll likely be happier that it’s now above the fridge. The standard fridge in this rig is a 12-volt compressor fridge, but Tiffin still offers the gas-electric model, as well.

Surprisingly large bathroom

The floor plan in the Tiffin Wayfarer 25 RW, in particular, features a surprisingly large rear bathroom that takes the entire width of the coach. It rewards you with a lot of space, including a shower that’s almost flush with the floor and measures 30 X 36 inches. Several floor plans are available, but I would imagine that large bathroom is a big draw.

There is also a Murphy bed in this rig that is power-operated (meh – I can lift this myself and have one less complicated mechanism). Interestingly, the bed flips down and there’s about an eight-inch flat surface at the top where your pillows could go. I’ve mentioned before that there’s no way to get a full-height mattress into an RV without some sort of trick, and this is as good a trick as any that I think will work. However, know that the mattress also only measures 74 inches in length.

Summary

If you count Tiffin’s reputation for customer service and build quality, this would be a good unit to consider – but only after you look specifically at cargo carrying capacity. I would suggest you do the same if you look at the Thor Quantum Sprinter, which has the same floor plan, that we looked at the other day. That’s another rig where I was unable to find the cargo carrying capacity anywhere and I suspect it may be comparable to this unit. Both have identical Gross Vehicle Weight Ratings of 11,300 which would be dictated by the chassis.

Good luck trying to get information

I also can feel your pain in trying to actually glean information when spending this much money. In the three dealerships I called, the salespeople at each store I talked to couldn’t give me a straight answer and seemed not to even have any comprehension of what I was asking. The fact that I found an absolute lack of integrity and understanding in these three salespeople was very disappointing.

I can’t blame Tiffin for this – it’s a lack of professionalism and pride in one’s work. But I wouldn’t allow any of the three I spoke with to earn a commission on my sale if I were treated the way I was treated.

The Tiffin Wayfarer 25 RW is a beautiful camper …

This is certainly a beautiful camper, to be sure. I really like Tiffin’s choice of paint that matches the lines of the rig – which is information you can actually find in abundance. But a pretty paint job isn’t going to matter if you get pulled over and cited for the vehicle being overweight or, god forbid, you get into an accident and the insurance adjuster decides to weigh everything and then deny the claim due to the rig being overweight.

… But check the weight sticker

So, if this is a rig you’re lusting after, before you go any further in your looking process, I would confirm the cargo carrying capacity of the vehicle by looking at the information sticker on the vehicle itself. It’s not like the salespeople I talked to could even find it. But at least they answered the phone.

