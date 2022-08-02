RV Review: 2022 Winnebago Micro Minnie 1700BH travel trailer

Today’s review is of the 2022 Winnebago Micro Minnie 1700BH. This is a floor plan we’ve seen before and I always like seeing how different companies attack the same problem. The way I look at it, this is a great camper in certain circumstances and makes a lot of sense for the people I would assume would buy this.

Essentially this is a small bunk model that probably makes sense as a sort of starter camper for a lot of families. I write this because it’s a relatively simple camper that sports a narrow (84”) profile with no slides, and is under 21 feet in total length. This might be something people with mid-sized trucks tow around, or even some more well-equipped SUVs.

Sleeping for four or five in the Winnebago Micro Minnie 1700BH

As such, if you do have an SUV that’s capable of safely towing this, that would make sense with the bunks in here which make for sleeping for four. Five, if someone wants to brave the dinette.

But I can see that this is more suited for younger families because the main bed in here is an east-west model and measures just 54” X 74”. That’s pretty small if you’re a larger person. But it’s not that small that, if you’re young and adaptable, snuggling in here would be all that bad.

Although you have to be careful what kind of snuggling you’re doing as there is also no privacy between any of the sleeping spaces aside from a curtain that draws across the front.

Kitchen

Something I think was well thought through on this unit is the kitchen. There’s a two-burner propane stove, an OK sink, and then a convection microwave. I think this makes so much more sense than a small propane oven. I bet people use this more.

There is also a surprising amount of counter space and even a counter extension that flips up.

However, the fridge is rather small since it is placed under the counter and is only counter-height. It is a propane-electric model, so this could do well for families that like to camp off the grid.

Storage in the Winnebago Micro Minnie 1700BH

One of the strong suits here is storage. The lower bunk flips up and there’s a pretty sizable storage bay in the back. Further, there is a door to the outside so you could load all the goodies you’d want to bring with you through there.

The front pass-through is decent, as well, especially for a trailer of this size.

Interestingly, since the bed is an east-west, looking back inside at the storage there you’ll find no closets on either side of the bed. That’s because the bed spans almost the entire width of the front of this trailer. However, there is a closet in the back. But that may also be the pantry, depending on how you configure it. No matter what, there is no hanging space in here.

Not that you’d be bringing a suit and tie or formal dress, but I can easily see bringing along jackets and that sort of thing.

Outdoorsy

I can also see this appealing to families who might have some sense of adventure, as the suspension is rather high. It provides a lot of ground clearance. This is a single-axle unit and is equipped with tires that tell an off-road story.

Winnebago has done a super job with the ground clearance, but another area where this really excels is in the dump valves. Both the black and gray valves are actually enclosed in the underbelly. The handles extend out, so I would imagine that they won’t be as likely to freeze if you camp in weather where that sort of goofiness happens.

Observations of the Winnebago Micro Minnie 1700BH

There are some things that I want to mention that may either make a difference to a prospective buyer or not. I would say these are more subjective than objective.

First of all, this is a smaller trailer and one of the ways Winnebago prioritized space in here was by not putting a bathroom sink in. I don’t care, but this would bug my wife. The kitchen sink is so close you can almost reach it from the bathroom door, after all.

But that’s the point where I’d be called “gross” and get “the look.” Sheesh.

There’s also not a lot of ceiling height in here, but I can’t see this trailer appealing to campers who are all that tall. The bed is rather short and the ceiling is about 6’4”. But that headroom is reduced under the air conditioner.

I like the folding, more traditional steps in this trailer. But some prefer the flip-down style “solid steps.” Know that this doesn’t have those. Nor is there a slide room.

Nor is there any place to sit other than the dinette. But in the video I’ve posted, Josh Winters of Bish’s RV, has an interesting way around this. He folded the dinette down to sleeping mode and then took the mattress from one of the bunks and set it up as a backrest. That was clever and addresses the lack of a couch in here.

In summary

This is a small trailer that has some good storage and some really well-thought-through design features. I like it. And the details in here show that someone at Winnebago who makes decisions actually uses their product.

As mentioned, this will either be a great rig for a small family or not, but it has a number of really good features.

