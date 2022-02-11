RV Review: 2022 Winnebago Minnie 2529RG

My very first RV was a Winnebago, so I’ve always had a fondness for the brand. That includes today’s reviewed Winnebago Minnie 2529RG. So what was my first RV? Stay tuned.

The first motorhome in my wife’s family (they also converted a Frito Lay truck and had several travel trailers) was also a Winnebago. It was a 1967 Winnebago Lifetime Premier motorhome on a Ford chassis featuring an in-line six and two-speed automatic transmission.

And I know some of you are growing weary with some of my complaints about certain features like small ovens and nearly worthless vent fans. But I also know that manufacturers read this as well as a lot of you. (Thank you so much!) So I put those complaints in these reviews as much to provide information to you as to let the RV industry know we’re all watching them.

Winnebago Minnie

Occupying about the middle of Winnebago’s travel trailer line, the Minnie is sort of a midsize line of laminated trailers with a rather rich feature set and some terrific cabinetry. Oh, thank heaven that Winnebago is not going for the trend of black cabinets in their trailers. Rather it seems to have improved the already nice light cabinetry for 2022.

Thank you, Flying W.

While I liked the sharp-edged handles on previous models, these are more rounded and, admittedly, more knee-friendly. But they’re not the two-tone cabinet faces of before—and that’s okay, too.

One thing you might notice is that there’s more headroom in this trailer than perhaps its predecessor, with a full 6’ 8” of ceiling height. But that additional interior space does not come at the expense of traveling ease, as Winnebago is using a low-profile air conditioner in these models that maintains the overall height of the rigs. Smart.

Lots of cabinets and drawers in the Minnie

Back to those cabinets and drawers—you’re going to find that there are a lot of them. The kitchen has cabinets and drawers galore. But on both sides of the trailer toward the front of the living area there are cabinets, too. You could easily use one as a linen cabinet and the other a pantry. I don’t think storage is going to be an issue for a lot of folks in this trailer.

That extends to the bathroom. There you’ll find a corner cabinet, a drawer and a cabinet below the sink along with a decent countertop. Yet there’s still fluffy-friendly space around the porcelain toilet. There isn’t a medicine cabinet, per se, but that corner cabinet more than makes up for it.

Winnebago 2529RG 1 of 7

Boondocking

This rig is well-suited for boondocking, with 60 gallons of fresh water and two 49-gallon tanks for gray, plus an additional 49-gallon black tank. With that much water aboard, my wife and I could easily spend a week away from the world without much effort.

There are two refrigerator options. If you choose to go the 12-volt DC compressor route, then you get 165 watts of solar on the roof. This should compensate, though I would personally want to add a portable solar panel to be sure. One weird thing about this, there is a connector for a portable panel but it’s in the front baggage compartment. So you’ll either have to leave the door unlatched or figure something else out.

What I’ve done on my own rig is to simply mount a lead to the batteries with an Anderson connector and attach the portable panel that way. Works great.

Travel access

This rig is fully accessible with the slide room in, but there’s an asterisk. Like when the sign in the bar reads free beer.

Tomorrow, my eye.

You can get to the shortie queen bed through a door in the bedroom. This is also how you’ll be getting to the bathroom.

You can get to everything in the kitchen through the door at the rear of the trailer. Not a bad solution—and at least there is one.

More details

I like the fact that Winnebago doesn’t use floor vents in these Minnie models. But there is an interesting heater duct at the foot of the bed. It could easily have just been accomplished with a flexible duct line and nothing else.

However, to Winnebago’s credit, they fully framed in the ducting on this so that cargo stored under the bed doesn’t damage the ducting. Nice.

On the subject of heat, there is a heater duct in the front pass-through storage. Admittedly, this is in the floor, but I don’t object to that whatsoever. Furthermore, this arrangement will keep that bay warm as well as whatever is in it. It also has the benefit of keeping the bed a little warmer, too.

That is a nice touch for anyone who’s camped in colder weather and the bed just feels like it has a draft around it.

On the subject of that pass-through space, this one features thicker baggage doors with slam latches—which always add a quality feel.

While thinking about staying warm, the holding tanks feature 12-volt heating pads, too. So you can tow this through colder climates and not be as concerned about freezing your liquid assets.

Strong, lighter frame on the Minnie

The frame on this trailer isn’t built by Lippert, but is built by BAL® RV Products Group, a registered brand name of Norco Industries, Inc. It is made of a high strength, low alloy steel, which is a common component of modern car builds. It’s a stronger yet lighter material. The chassis uses huckbolts instead of welds in a lot of places. Interesting.

One of the more unusual decisions in a mid-grade trailer is that Winnebago does not include an oven whatsoever. I know a lot of folks tell me they don’t use the oven. I actually prefer this to that lousy 17” oven. There isn’t a propane oven option in this model, but it does come with a convection microwave. This is a good compromise as the microwave will be there, as it is, and it might as well serve all these purposes.

I don’t like the small vent fans. While I know how easy it is to replace these, I don’t want to buy something new and then buy something to replace something on it. I also know some of you just don’t care, but I would like Winnebago to make a high-performance vent fan optional.

Thank you, Winnebago!

However, this trailer has more traditional aluminum folding steps, and I’d like to send Winnebago some sort of thank you gift. Yes, I know the “stable steps” are all the rage, but here’s why I don’t like them.

If you’re just stopping on the side of the road for a quick trip to the flushatorium, with the stable steps you have to open the door 180° and drop down the steps. Those steps should be level at the bottom or you could torque them so you have to adjust the legs. By all this time you may have already created a situation where you have to change your pants.

But, furthermore, if your RV is in storage, there are times where the RVs are so close together that you don’t have enough space to accommodate the swing of those stable steps. There is no way you’re getting into the RV unless you put those steps down, so you may be Simply Out of Luck.

I do like the stability of the stable steps, so the solution is something like the Lippert Solid Stance Step Stabilizer, which my wife and I absolutely love.

In summary

I promised to tell you about my first RV being a Winnebago and, again with the asterisks, it was. I scraped up enough money by washing cars and mowing lawns, neither one performed with any quality whatsoever, and bought myself a Tonka Winnebago when I was around 11 years old. Oh, the adventures that thing went on!

In fact, I still have it all these years later.

As for the Winnebago you came to read about, I like this trailer. There are a lot of features that will play out in the long run as things that will be appreciated. I’m curious about your feeling about there not being a propane oven. I see both sides of this, so you can use our forums to weigh in on this.

I would love to read your comments and suggestions over on our new forums, where you can weigh in and start or join a discussion about all things RV. Here’s a link to my RV Reviews Forum.

Tony comes to RVtravel.com having worked at an RV dealership and been a lifelong RV enthusiast. He also has written the syndicated Curbside column about cars. You can find his writing here and at StressLessCamping where he also has a podcast about the RV life with his wife.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

