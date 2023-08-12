2024 Jayco Greyhawk 29MV—More than a Class C?

I have been accused of dissuading a lot of people from Class C RVs and, you know what? It’s for a reason. Class C RVs often are built so close to the GVWR (gross weight rating) of the chassis manufacturer that they often can barely hold a driver and passenger. But today’s review is of the Jayco Greyhawk 29MV Class C RV, which is one Class C I like. And almost 1,500 pounds of cargo carrying capacity is just one of the reasons.

I think RVs have traditionally been sold to people who understood the lifestyle and have an awareness of how RVs are built and what you need to know to be an RVer. However, over the past few years, there are a lot of people who jumped into the RV space with little understanding of what RVs are.

They’re not built like your 1992 Honda Accord that can go 254,000 miles with just a few oil changes and brake jobs. Oh, no. So the real way that RVs are made has become a point of concern for people not used to this lifestyle and, perhaps, some RV companies are hearing the drum beat of frustration.

I would say Jayco has heard it, so now all Jayco products actually go through a full pre-delivery inspection, or PDI, before they leave Jayco’s property. The company has invested in extensive PDI facilities to minimize the number of issues customers face with a Jayco product.

This Class C RV is well-designed to go RVing, and I like the floor plan and features of this. But here’s a thought: You could buy this even if you didn’t plan to go RVing much.

This rig has eight seat belts in it so it would make a great crew transport. Now, I will caution you that some states require that people under a certain age or weight sit in forward-facing seats. It would be wise to check the laws if you want this to be a kiddo shuttle.

With that many belted positions this could be great if you’re a sports parent for transporting a few teammates to their activity. Heck, if you’re a band parent, you could put the kids’ instruments on the bed and in the cargo bays. There may even be space for those shakos, which are the big, furry hats.

Once you’re at whatever the activity is, you’ll have a clean restroom (at least at first) and a fridge full of whatever the participants choose to bring. There’s a three-burner stove and the worthless 17” oven can at least bake pizza rolls and hot pockets. I guess that’s about all these tiny ovens are good for.

The fridge in this is a propane-electric gas absorption model, your typical RV fridge, but it’s a Norcold. I admit a bias against Norcold thanks to so many recalls and stories shared with me.

Why, oh why, with solar and a generator is there even a propane-electric gas absorption antique in here anyway? You can get a much larger 15-cubic-foot, 12-volt fridge for $2,843—but this wipes out the pantry to the side of the fridge.

Big kid bunk

If it’s been a tiring day of sumo wrestling for your youngsters, know that that bunk over the cab is good for up to 750 pounds, which is pretty impressive. Heck, two of your sumo stars could sleep up there at once! There are also belted enclosures for the bunk over the cab, although I’m sure it’s against the law to drive with someone up there, nudge nudge, wink wink.

The bunk occupants also have a front windshield out of which to supervise the world, and there’s a power shade that can cover this glass.

More to snore

Back on the main deck, note that this is friendly for most ages as there is no carpeting whatsoever. The furnace ducts, too, are not on the floor, so you won’t find Skittles baking when the seasons change.

The dinette table easily folds down so that you can provide sleeping for two more.

In the very back there’s a short queen in the bedroom, and it has to be such so the slide can close. Unfortunately, there’s not another way for all this to happen.

I also like that the bathroom and shower bisect this RV. That means the people in the back, who likely are the ones writing the checks for this ride, have a bathroom and shower to keep the sound down from the slumber party in the front.

The toilet and sink, along with a nice countertop, are in their own room on the road side of this camper. When you fully open the door to the bathroom it gets magnetized such that it now closes off the bathroom, and the bedroom, from the rest of the rig.

There’s also a decent-sized shower over on the camp side. I like this arrangement.

Storage in the Jayco Greyhawk

In the back bedroom are a lot of cabinets and drawers—a surprising amount, actually.

The kitchen, too, has a lot of cabinet and drawer space. You’re not going to be left wanting.

There’s also good storage outside with under-frame storage compartments. At the back on the camp side is a larger storage bay that’s a bit of a surprise for a Class C. That’s true on the road side as well, where a larger compartment is accessible from both outside the rig and also by lifting the bed inside the rig.

Boondocking and travel access

Jayco now offers a 200-watt solar panel as standard, as well as an MPPT charge controller. Depending on where and how you’re camping, this may be enough to keep the lights on, and those propane-electric fridges do barely sip the power.

If you run out of battery, there’s a 4000-watt generator aboard which can run both the roof-top A/C units.

This RV works on a 30-amp circuit, using some smart power management to keep both those A/C units humming in the heat. Oh, uh, that’s an optional feature but one worth considering.

More features

Other things to note include the hydraulic automatic leveling system here.

Jayco has also upgraded the suspension on this so it’s less U-Haul mover and more of something you actually want to drive. Using better shocks and beefier anti-roll bars, among other things, this is actually rather pleasant and steady to drive.

The laminated roof, too, is built more to Class A motorhome standards than some Class C RVs.

Conclusion

It seems to me that makers of motorized RVs still live more in the past than those who build travel trailers.

I say that because of vintage RV components like AGM batteries and gas absorption refrigerators. The website prioritizes the various colors of swooshy swirl paint over telling you about the company’s suspension upgrades, which are significant. Though there are two choices of interior color and that’s a good thing.

But I can see a number of use cases for this rig and, considering that it’s many thousands of dollars less than some Class B (van) RVs, this makes a lot of sense.

Especially if your youngsters have weekend getaways to band competitions or sumo rallies.

