2024 Jayco White Hawk 29RL – another ‘flat fifth wheel’

Today’s RV review is of the 2024 Jayco White Hawk 29RL. This is one of those larger travel trailers that I call a “flat fifth wheel,” essentially. This is for someone who might want most of the benefits of a fifth wheel but in a travel trailer. –

Why would you do that? Lots of reasons, actually. Travel trailers are substantially lower in height so there’s less wind resistance. They’re generally lighter as well. Plus, you can tow them with a pickup with a cargo shell on the back, or with a well-equipped van (although those are becoming fewer and fewer, unfortunately).

Of course, the disadvantages of a travel trailer compared to a fifth wheel include that travel trailers have less storage space since the entire front of them isn’t raised over the pickup box. Since a portion of a fifth wheel is raised up over the pickup box, the length of a pickup and trailer is shorter with a fifth wheel than with a travel trailer, as about three feet of the trailer is over the bed of the truck.

I’ve also been told by many travelers that fifth wheels tow better, but I have no personal proof of this because I have a cargo shell on my pickup and a fifth wheel would be inconvenient.

What’s inside

If you’re looking for a trailer that has a decent amount of space for gathering, this might be a great choice. Jayco has configured this with a two-butt couch on the road side and then a three-butt theater seat at the back.

That back seat does a lot of different things. It can be a couch for three people’s hind ends. Each of those three occupants then has their own individual recliner—which is pretty nifty.

Or you could fold down the backrest of the center piece and now each outboard occupant has an armrest on either side plus a place for their drinks and, potentially, even meals.

To that end, Jayco has the exclusivity of a little tray-style table that fits into the cup holder so each outboard occupant of the back couch plus each occupant of the road-side two-place couch can have a table there. The nifty thing about how Jayco has accomplished this is that there’s a cup holder in the table. So using the cup holder on the couch to hold the table doesn’t eliminate the cupholder’s function.

The two-place couch can also fold out to become a bed for two.

The point of all this couch and seat wording is that this is a good gathering spot. I can see this appealing to people who like to have others hanging out inside.

Both of these sort of look at the TV and electric fireplace. The TV does pivot around to give one seat advantages, if that’s important. Like I could see people sitting around watching recaps of Jimmy Buffett concerts. I’ve even been told that people watch sports on TV. Imagine that?

More seating and choice

One of the nifty things about this rig includes the choices Jayco offers. The unit I saw featured a typical booth dinette. The table on the booth dinette is the old-fashioned pole-mount unit. Bleh.

You can also get a setup with an ottoman at one side and free-standing dining chairs at the other. Or you can go full dining chairs, if that’s your style.

I do like the choices in seating here and, with free-standing dining chairs, you can move those so even more people can stare at one another in the main living area. That’s also true of the ottoman.

The advantage of the booth dinette is that there’s storage under each of the seats, but it’s just an open space instead of drawers. I can almost guarantee that whatever you want is going to be “all the way back there” and give you an opportunity to tickle whoever got elected to get that whatchamacallit. Wait, maybe the booth dinette is the best choice. Gootchie goo!

Ahem.

Kitchen

Jayco makes a number of models that are similar in size to this one. One of the big variables is how the kitchen is configured. Since this floor plan prioritizes seating, the kitchen is compromised a bit only in that there isn’t a lot of counter space. A flip-up counter extension would be a super-terrific addition to this kitchen, but there ain’t one.

Another thing that would be a great change would be a freestanding table that had a provision to raise to counter height but… well… there ain’t that either.

And you might have a bunch of campers sitting around watching some sports ball thing but don’t count on baking them appetizers. We have here the lousy 17” do-nothing oven in a $57,218 trailer.

I like how Winnebago is finally just giving up on the small oven and, instead, is going with a convection microwave. Or, how about this? Do what Rockwood does and just put in the good oven already.

Jayco has discovered the new Magic Chef 12-volt fridge that opens from either side, which is pretty cool. That way your guests can open it from one side and get their favorite beverage, or the cook can open it to get what they need.

Speaking of the back of this trailer, there’s a high-performance vent fan here. So, if you serve the bean dip surprise everything’s going to be okay.

There are lots of windows back here, but few face the camp side. But you can watch Uncle Harry dumping the tanks and cheering him on, as there are a lot of windows on the road side and they all open. So there’s that.

On the subject of the holding tanks, there is but one connection for all the tanks! Yay, no “Y” adaptor because there are two tank connections. Good on ya’, Jayco.

Sleep well

In the front bedroom there is a proper queen-sized bed. Like many newer RVs, the occupants on either side get a full complement of power outlets, both household and USB.

There is also a storage space behind the wardrobe on each side. This is something I’m seeing more and more of, and I like it. The wardrobe also goes all the way to the base of the bed. Most go so far and then provide either a night stand or drawers.

This trailer also sports a front windshield—which is as silly here as it is in all trailers with a front bedroom. There is a blackout shade here with a radiant back, but you know you’re going to close the shade when you’re in this room. Front windshields in front bedroom travel trailers are goofy. That’s all there is to it.

You will like the drawers under the base of the bed with one on each side. There are also more drawers and more hanging storage at the front of the bedroom. Also good.

Jayco

Jayco has established a good reputation over the years for a number of reasons. Of course, their roofing build is something they brag about. It is a wood-framed roof that the company states is stronger than most.

They’ve also gone to Azdel substrate material for both the inner and outer walls on their trailers. Goodyear Endurance tires are standard on Jayco White Hawk models. There are tire pressure monitor systems (TPMS) standard as well.

The company also has a good warranty, with two years overall and three years on the structure.

These are tested from 0° F to 100° F, so those who camp in that climate can be assured the camper has been tested for that.

My favorite Jayco feature, however, is the JaySMART™ lighting, which flashes an upper marker light and the side marker lights with the turn signals. I have said before that I feel this should be a legal requirement of all towable RVs.

This trailer is also prewired for a full set of cameras on the sides and at the back.

Boondocking and travel access

Since there’s an entry door at the front and one at the back, you can basically get to everything inside this trailer through one of those doors, so that’s a passing grade which isn’t typical for large trailers with large slides.

Jayco has joined the world of solar panels, with 200 watts on the roof of the rig as standard. There is also a 30-amp charge controller, so you could add more power if you need to.

Some of the outlets are also prewired for an inverter, so you could run things like CPAP machines overnight.

Final thoughts

Something I saw in this trailer that’s not typical is a lock on the bathroom door. Typically you’ll know someone’s in there by the grunts and groans or the bad shower singing, but I like the lock. There’s also a blue night light in the bathroom.

I’m not sure who it was in the RV industry who made blue lights so common inside RVs (perhaps someone who laments the loss of their Kmart?). But, according to the Center for Disease Control, blue light has the greatest effect on our ability to sleep. So, perhaps Jayco might want to look at their friends at Ember, who are using amber lights.

This also incorporates Lippert’s Quick Drop stabilizers, which are reportedly more stable and also fully certified to be used with a power drill. Did you know that the manual stabilizers on most RVs are very specifically not designed to be used with a power drill?

Do any of us pay attention to this recommendation?

Another plus for Jayco is that they’ve built pre-delivery inspection (PDI) facilities such that every Jayco product goes through a full PDI before getting shipped out. That’s saying something.

Lastly, I had mentioned the two entry doors. But something I like is that the rear door utilizes the solid steps but the bedroom door uses more traditional folding steps. This is good for those travel stops where you have to get into the bathroom now and don’t want to fiddle with the feet on those solid steps. Or, if you store your unit where it’s more difficult to accommodate the swing of the solid steps.

For those who want a travel trailer that’s got some good seating options for entertaining, this would certainly be worth checking out.

More on these reviews

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. They are based on information from a single unit and may not reflect your actual experience. Shop your RV and dealership carefully before making a buying decision. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

Got an RV we need to look at? Contact us today and let us know in the form below – thank you!

##RVDT2213