2024 Winnebago Micro Minnie 2225RL is easily towable

Today’s RV review is of the 2024 Winnebago Micro Minnie 2225RL. I hear from a lot of you who ask what you can tow with a mid-sized pickup or, perhaps, some SUVs. While I always encourage all RVers to know their own numbers, perhaps this trailer may suit some of those needs.

You see, most RVs are just giant sails that your tow vehicle has to drag through the air. But another thing they are is dead weight that your tow vehicle has to overcome. So, if an RV has a smaller frontal area and weighs less, arguably, vehicles with lower towing capabilities can tow those trailers more easily.

The Micro Minnie line from Winnebago is a narrow-body (7-foot wide) line that all have a gross vehicle rating less than 6,000 pounds. Today’s review is of the largest offering in the Micro Minnie line. It comes in at 25’5” in overall length, with a gross weight rating of 6,000 pounds.

There are a number of things that set the entire line apart. I have often recommended all RV shoppers start at the frame before you ever look at the interiors, and that’s where we’ll begin here.

The frame for these is built by BAL RV Products, which means that the construction of these is a Huck-bolting system rather than being welded together. BAL claims that this is stronger and more durable than welding.

I like the torsion axle suspension on these as it’s essentially an independent suspension. The better your trailer rides, the less it jiggles and shakes—which means, in theory, it’ll last longer. In theory.

While Goodyear has made a name for itself with its Endurance line of trailer tires, these are something different. Instead of coming out of the Endurance line, these are more aggressive-looking 15” Goodyear Wrangler tires. Interesting.

As with so many other offerings lately, this also has 12-volt tank pad heaters and a fully enclosed underbelly with radiant foil insulation. Gone are the days when you could look up and see how things were made on the underside of a trailer.

I shared that Winnebago has their new Access line, which is a stick-and-tin line that’s aimed more at being affordable. One of the things that I noticed in the Access is here, as well—that being the lack of an oven. Instead there is the traditional three-burner cooktop and then a convection microwave oven.

More than a few of you responded to Gail’s article about RV ovens. So, with that in mind, I think the decision by Winnebago to offer drawer space instead of an RV oven makes a lot of sense, plus it saves money.

What’s inside the Winnebago Micro Minnie 2225RL

The layout of this trailer is interesting. But before we go any further, know that the bed is an east-west bed and it only measures 54” X 74”. If I were still in my 20s I might really relish the forced coziness of this kind of sleeping arrangement. Now that I’m not, I don’t.

But I suspect that the intended buyer for this trailer doesn’t carry an AARP card, so this kind of bedroom is A-OK. In fact, the closer quarters may lead to activity that could result in wanting a bunkhouse trailer in nine months or so. You never know.

One of the advantages of this type of sleeping situation is that it results in a surprisingly large compartment underneath the bed. That means those things you want to put into the pass-through storage may actually fit!

Interestingly, I recently completely emptied my pass-through storage compartment and weighed everything coming out of there. Well, I had to go on a stuff-weight-loss program. All those little things that I kept adding to the storage bay kept adding to the weight, which added to the sag in my truck. Oops.

A lot to like about the interior in the Micro Minnie 2225RL

Otherwise, there’s a lot to like about this interior. There is a two-person dinette at the very back of the trailer with nice window coverage. Winnebago also has a window in the entry door, which isn’t really a surprise, but that window comes with a shade, which is.

In addition to the dinette at the back there’s also a couch in the slide room, and that couch does some cool stuff.

Winnebago seems to have a corner on the market on a folding couch that’s both really easy to use and also quite useful. A simple operation converts the couch from a couch to a bed, and that bed is actually not horrible.

You might not share that fact with some guests but, if you do have guests, or if you’ve said something really stupid to your significant other, this isn’t a bad place to sleep.

More to like

Being a narrow-body trailer, the kitchen is almost in the hallway between the main living space and the bedroom, but this description is worse than the reality. It’s actually a decent kitchen for a smaller RV, and the lack of oven means more drawer and cabinet space in here.

On the other side of the hallway is the bathroom and, to be honest, that’s a bit tight.

Interestingly, this layout does feature a bathroom sink and a bit of counter space, but that means that the space around the toilet is tighter. I know my own co-conspirator in life (my wife) is not pleased about RV bathrooms with no sink, but I’m the opposite. I wonder if you all would be happier with this if it didn’t have a sink in the bathroom, or is the sink a must-have item?

Boondocking and travel access

Even with the slide in on this trailer everything is accessible except, maybe, the TV. But that TV isn’t in the best place anyway and, honestly, do you really go RVing to watch TV?

Funny story—Our TV literally broke and we realized that in the entire time we’ve owned the RV we’ve never watched the TV anyway.

For 2024, Winnebago has prewired some of the outlets to tie in to an inverter, if you choose to install one. There is a 200-watt solar panel on the roof of this rig, which is a decent start. But I didn’t see any mention of anything more available directly from the manufacturer.

Some thoughts

I think that, for the right person, this could be a real winner. I find that this floor plan is similar to the Forest River r-pod 201, which I really, really like. A couple of things I prefer on that r-pod: no slide room and a nice front windshield that opens. That trailer is wide, though, but it does have a walk-around queen.

Things I don’t like include that Winnebago has prepped this trailer for a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), but doesn’t include one. I wish that all towable RVs had tire pressure monitors just as vehicles do.

Over time, little annoyances become more annoying. So the fact that the overhead cabinet doors actually stay up, as they did in my 1967 Winnebago Lifetime Premier motorhome, is something not to worry about.

This has the GE RV refrigerator I had in my “summer” trailer (the one that got totaled). I have to say, there were a lot of things I didn’t like about it, which I detailed in this video. GE has some newer fridges for RVs, but this isn’t it.

There is no vent over the stove and the only fans are those worthless mini fans in the vent. I wish Winnebago would use better vent fans.

I do really like that the entry steps on this are not those “solid steps” which I detest. Buy me a beer and we can talk about solid steps, including the fact that you’re bringing the outdoors in when you fold them up for travel. Yuck.

Overall, a nice package, and I think Winnebago does a good job with towables. Would this work for your style of travel? I always love to hear from you.

