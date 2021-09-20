RV Review: Northwood Arctic Fox North Fork 22G – Good things in small packages

Thank you to so, so many of you who write me. I really appreciate the emails and do try to respond. For example, recently Warren G. wrote:

Tony, I know from reading your reviews you feel slide-outs can cause a lot of problems, and after we just canceled the last 3 weeks of a month tour of Michigan because of this I’m in agreement. How about a look at the Arctic Fox 22G? Seems pretty livable without a slide, and nice cold weather capability.

He’s right, you know. While I appreciate the space that slide rooms add to an RV, having handled warranties, I probably will never buy an RV that has them. And you can add auto level to that as well. I want to be able to leave a campground when it’s time to go without having to diagnose some overly complicated system.

I also got an email from Christine, who wrote:

Thank you for reviewing a Northwood Manufacturing product. My husband and I have owned a Nash travel trailer for 9 years. We won’t own any other brand – the quality is unsurpassed.

Seems like there’s something in the air. Or a lot of Northwood employees have taken to emailing me…

Arctic Fox North Fork 22G

There are a lot of RV manufacturers that bandy about the term “four seasons.” Any camper is four-season capable here where I sit in Northern California. But the Northwood Arctic Fox North Fork 22G may well suit you if you truly like camping all year long and happen to live where real winter comes a-calling.

Northwood Manufacturing is a name you might not already be aware of. It is one of the companies headquartered on the West Coast in La Grande, Oregon. Founded in 1993, the company builds all sorts of towable RVs, including the Arctic Fox line.

As one of the hallmarks of the brand, Arctic Fox trailers are built on a house-made steel chassis. (Most travel trailers source their frames from one of two companies.) The company has had the chassis independently certified for off-road use. Part of that certification must be the 15” off-road tires and shocks on all four wheels.

Of course, holding tanks are heated, but the dump valves are also within a heated space so they don’t freeze, either. The windows are frameless thermopane design. The roof and sidewalls all feature block foam insulation, though that isn’t unique to this brand.

The Arctic Fox North Fork 22G is the smallest of the family

This is the smallest of the Arctic Fox family and measures just 23’ 10”. But despite its size, it still features many of the paramount things that are hallmarks of the brand. For example, this unit is prepped for a generator. I don’t know why this isn’t more common, but it’s a great feature here.

I am a big fan of the Fantastic vents which move much more air than those cheap bathroom fans. The Arctic Fox 22G has two: one in the kitchen and one in the bathroom. The ceilings in these trailers are also higher and vaulted, offering a spacious feeling, even in a smaller trailer.

Based on the emails I get, there’s an avid fan base for Arctic Fox trailers. That explains why they come with logo-labeled camp chairs, a throw blanket, entry mat and even a clock. That’s almost like the umbrella that comes with a Rolls Royce. Well, not quite.

Aside from the permanent bed, this is the exact trailer layout that I already have. But this one has a permanent bed. Also, the “Dream Dinette” in the Arctic Fox 22G is a nice touch, and there’s much more counter space here than in our trailer. Oh, and a ten-gallon water heater as opposed to the typical six-gallon unit in most RVs.

Summary

The TV in this unit is powered by 12 volt, so you won’t have to turn on that generator if you’re boondocking and need to catch up on The Andy Griffith Show. There are also a couple of solar options, including a 100-watt and 170-watt roof-top solar panel. But I would want more if boondocking was my thing. And it is.

Considering the size of the heated holding tanks, the construction, and the fact that you can opt-in a generator, no wonder people are writing in asking me to look at this. This is a floor plan that balances interior space with exterior maneuverability. The number of features that should prove valuable to someone over the long haul is extensive.

The Arctic Fox North Fork 22G is a solid trailer

There are a lot of trailers that are self-described ultralight. This isn’t one of those, but the heavy-duty chassis and welded aluminum framing make for a solid trailer. But all that structure comes at a price, as this isn’t a particularly light trailer – but that’s the whole point. And, you get those snazzy chairs and blanket too.

