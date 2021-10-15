RV Review: Bigfoot RV 1500 series pickup campers

I’ve written enough of these daily RV reviews that sometimes I forget that I wrote about an RV and write a new review. Of the same darned RV. Talk about a waste of time. With almost 400 RV reviews it does get a bit overwhelming at times.

But the point of this is that I can’t forget talking to the founder of Bigfoot RV in Canada and being very impressed with their travel trailers such that I’ve put them on my list for potential ownership. I would have to get a bigger truck, though.

When RV Travel reader Chris S. suggested I look at Bigfoot RV’s 1500 series pickup campers, it brought back that feeling of happiness when thinking about the company.

Bigfoot RV

Bigfoot RV is a Canadian company that builds fiberglass-shelled travel trailers and pickup campers. The company states that their offerings are particularly well-insulated and market them as four-season campers.

In addition to the travel trailers, Bigfoot makes two ranges of pickup campers: the 1500 and 2500 series.

Bigfoot pickup camper 1 of 8

What makes a Bigfoot

Bigfoot RV pickup campers are composed of two large fiberglass “tubs” which are joined down the middle and fused together. Each of these tubs is made of 1/8”-thick fiberglass and then an inch of insulation resides between the inner and outer shell. This is both relatively lightweight and also strong. Then there’s the added benefit of providing good thermal and sound insulation.

The walls are bonded before the whole thing is released from the molds – so you’ve got a very strong structure.

The gel-coated fiberglass also lasts a long time. This was attested to by the fact that the few videos I could find about these campers were about people who had purchased models that were older but still looked great and functioned well.

You’ll also notice that the interiors have a different feel than many campers, owing to the materials chosen to finish that interior. Along the ceilings is a marine-grade woven fabric that sort of looks like carpeting. However, it is washable and helps with both sound and thermal insulation.

The walls, too, are a washable material, being a soft vinyl. Cabinets and other wooden structures are solid wood with a choice of two wood finishes: a traditional birch finish or a slightly darker “Driftwood” finish.

Insulation continues to the thermal-pane windows that have day/night shades on them.

More Bigfoot

From owners I’ve talked to, people rave about the buying experience. While the campers are sold through dealers, Bigfoot RV’s founder, Grant, has been mentioned in numerous places where you can really customize a Bigfoot to your liking.

I had a chance to speak with Grant Bilodeau, head of Bigfoot RV, and heard a lot of build philosophy.

Grant also spoke to the design of the Bigfoot being more like a cooler with no aluminum ribs in the sides. Instead, the thick fiberglass walls act as the structure which is much like an ice chest.

Aluminum is a terrible insulator, so Grant mentioned that you can feel the heat loss in RVs with aluminum studs in the walls. Bigfoot campers are comfortable inside down to -10°F outside.

I’m grateful for the readers of RV Travel. While I do spend a lot of time trying to find the cool and unusual and also normal RVs that are available nowadays, you are a great help to me to find these RVs that are absolutely worth telling the story of.

Bigfoot is not unlike the rest of the RV industry where there is a long waiting list of RVs. But the company also states that some dealers have a standing order for a specific number of models – so that might be the way to get one.

The good thing is that the company will still work with you if you’re able to get in this way.

I took the time to call the company, which is pretty typical, and mentioned how 1990s their website is. They are in the process of a revamp – so that’s a good thing.

Bigfoot RV has good credentials from customers

It’s unusual to find a company in the RV space where there are this many really positive comments in the various social places I troll. So that speaks well of Bigfoot RV. With these credentials, no wonder the waiting list is so long.

Tony comes to RVTravel.com having worked at an RV dealership and been a life long RV enthusiast. He also has written the syndicated Curbside column about cars. You can find his writing here and at StressLessCamping where he also has a podcast about the RV life with his wife.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

Got an RV we need to look at? Contact us today and let us know in the form below – thank you!

##RVDT710