RV Review: Coachmen Northern Spirit 2659BH bunkhouse, plus something different

This RV review is for the Coachmen Northern Spirit 2659BH, a bunkhouse travel trailer with some really unusual features that could make a difference. In fact, this may be a good choice for those who want a larger bunk model and who want to bring along some adventure gear.

Polarizing

RV companies seem to want to do things that appeal to the widest number of shoppers, and I can’t blame them. But sometimes this means building things that are so mainstream that, well, they’re boring. At least one feature of the Spirit is so unique I’ve actually never seen it before.

That feature is a dining stand, of sorts. It’s a tall cabinet with a solid surface top that matches the sink surfaces in the kitchen and the bathroom in both material and in height. That whole thing is mounted on a short pedestal, which is carpeted.

The front of this cabinet features a cabinet door. Inside that cabinet are two loooooooong drawers on heavy-duty drawer slides. Four bar-height stools are included in this, so this is your prime dining place. You could use this for stand-up dining and food prep. The height is actually really good for the latter as you can swing over to the dining stand and continue chopping or whatnot.

Counter space in the Northern Spirit is limited

This is doubly good because the counter space in the Northern Spirit is rather limited. True, there is a flip-up countertop extension—and that’s a welcome piece. But I betcha that that dining stand is going to be popular with whomever is saddled with KP.

However, this could also help in that you elicit the help of other travelers to do a portion of the prep, as well.

Sit down on that bar stool, Sonny, and chop these onions. Never mind the tears, and make sure all your fingers are still there when you’re done.

Storage

What this trailer lacks in counter space it more than makes up for in cabinets and drawers. There’s a pantry on the rear wall of the trailer. But the entertainment center features a number of drawers along with space behind the TV for stuff. And don’t forget those two loooooooong drawers in the dining stand, plus assorted cabinets and drawers in the kitchen, which backs up to the bedroom.

Bedroom storage in the Northern Spirit

There are a few features on this line that I think really set it apart. In the bedroom is something I think Coachmen does better than anybody else, and that’s under-bed storage organization. While most travel trailers with walk-around queen beds feature a big open space under the bed as storage, Coachmen has two cabinets there.

On the camp side cabinet are six cubbies which would be perfect for shoes. There is netting on the upper cabinets and a stile on the lower cabinets to keep things in place. It’s a brilliant use of space.

A portion of the top of the camp-side under-bed cabinet features a square foam “Teddy Bear” cushion. I imagine that would be the perfect place to put on those shoes from those compartments. Next to that cushion is a well and, when the bed is down, this makes for a compartment which might work for some clothes.

On the road side is a well that runs the entire length of the cabinet and then four drawers. Forward of those drawers is an open space. Coachmen includes a laundry basket that tucks in here nicely.

Lastly, at the front of it all is another netted storage bag. I love this.

Morage Storage

There’s more storage to know about and that’s in the front pass-through where the entire front edge is a separate storage compartment with a door.

On the opposite end of the trailer is a half-door and the lower bunk flips up so you could conceivably put a couple of bicycles or other larger pieces of gear back there. Coachmen was smart in that the latch for this door is below the surface of the bunk so the wee ones can’t just flip the door open for midnight camping adventures.

More details regarding the Northern Spirit

There were a few other unique things about this model including the fact that the stabilizer jacks are at a 45° angle to the frame of the trailer which, I’m told, makes for a more stable trailer. This is a large trailer, so everything helps.

Also helping are the axles, which are farther apart than average. We used to have another brand of trailer that also featured “spread axles.” The delivery folks who brought in the trailers really thought this helped make them more stable.

Along with all that storage, the ceiling height in this trailer also contributes to the interior volume. The walls alone are at 6’9” in height. The center of the ceiling, which is arched, is even taller.

Boondocking and travel access

I was surprised when I saw that the Northern Spirit is absolutely fully accessible with the slide room in. Usually these larger bunk models lose travel access to the bathroom or kitchen or something, but not here.

Holding tanks are pretty average in size, with 49 gallons of fresh water and 66 gray water capacity.

There is a 100-watt solar panel on the roof along with a 10-amp solar controller. This may be sufficient to compensate for the 12-volt fridge that’s standard.

In summary

There’s a lot I like about this, although I’m not totally sold on the dining stand. But I wonder what you think?

Also, there were a couple of things I saw in this which may not be continued. There is carpeting on the base of the dining stand. You know—within the target range of kids having their meals. There’s also carpeting on the edge of the slide room, but this may change in future builds.

Of course, there’s the usual cheap vent fan and small oven that I just don’t get in a trailer meant for larger groups. But, hey. It’s not like Coachmen is the only one doing this. Though just because everybody’s doing something doesn’t make it right. That’s what my mom told me.

Overall an interesting unit, and I’m eagerly anticipating your comments on the dining stand.

